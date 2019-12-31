The first army unit has received its ACFT equipment

Loading...

The first Army unit has received the equipment it needs for the new Army Combat Fitness Test.

The Kentucky National Guard is the very first active wake, guard and reserve component to receive equipment for the new fitness test when it becomes the official test of the service on October 1, 2020.

Col. Steven Carozza, deputy of the Armored Vehicle Command and Armaments Command (TACOM), a subordinate to the Army Material Command who manages the distribution of ACFT equipment, said in the Army press release that the distribution plan was "regional" ,

"Since Kentucky is part of the Southeast and one of the first regions in which we deployed, it worked perfectly," said Carozza. "Kentucky was ready and showing interest. We had the sets available and in time so everything was in perfect harmony so we could use the Kentucky National Guard as the first unit to receive the equipment."

Each kit – a total of 36,608 sets – will be used by May 15, Susan Hubert, program manager for ACFT, said in the press release.

A full set of equipment, including a 10-pound medicine ball, pull-up bars, two 40-pound kettlebells, a 90-pound sled, and a deadlift bar up to 340 pounds, costs about $ 2,375.

The Army began the second phase of the ACFT testing on October 1 of this year and gave the service one year to adjust to the fitness test before the soldiers begin official rating in October 2020.

The test met with criticism of the initial ratings, which showed that women failed much more often than men, although the army leaders said they were not concerned.

