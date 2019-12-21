The fire devours Windsor Plywood in Chilliwack, causing thousands to lose strength – BC

Loading...

Published on December 20, 2019

A large fire destroyed the Windsor Plywood site in Chilliwack on Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out at around 2:30 p.m. in the yard on Vedder Road in Wells Road.

The fire burned quickly and hotly when the yard was full of wood. Flames shot up into the sky and smoke from the flame was everywhere in the city.

Eight fire engines are on site to protect a new apartment building next door.

There is still no word on what caused the fire.

BC Hydro confirmed that 4,500 customers in the region lost power after the crews shut down nearby power lines for safety reasons.

The utility was unable to specify a schedule for restoring power.

The crews are on site in the event of a failure that affects 4,000 customers in #Chilliwack. You will post updates here: https://t.co/eCvO3C1xxZ pic.twitter.com/pUt0lmy8UV

– BC Hydro (@bchydro), December 20, 2019

– With files from Robyn Crawford

