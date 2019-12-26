The final forecast leaves the race wide open at the start of the 75th event

Loading...

Despite a late departure for Comanche, the line favorite quickly caught up on lost ground and passed Black Jack on leaving the port. At 1:30 p.m., InfoTrack kept the lead.

Before the cannon fired to launch the blue water classic, participants received a final briefing from the Meteorological Office, with forecaster Gabrielle Woodhouse warning teams of the possibility of a haze of smoke upon their departure from Sydney .

"There are quite a few fires burning. There is a particularly large fire, south of Jervis Bay. So if you are on the ground, you can see and feel a haze of smoke. more likely to be thicker overnight and early morning in this region, "said Woodhouse.

There are bush fires in east Victoria, the office warning that smoke may travel in Bass Strait.

Comanche will face more favorable conditions than expected, with wind speeds of up to 30 knots expected in the Bass Strait. Credit: James Brickwood

As expected, the race started with northeast winds of 10 to 15 knots. A high pressure system across the Tasman will bring north winds and calm conditions as the boats descend the coast, with gusts of up to 20 knots.

There were concerns about a potential southbound arrival in this section on Thursday, but the office told crews that the system was milder than expected.

All eyes are on a small trough which should cross Tasmania on Saturday, which should lead to stronger and "variable" winds of up to 30 knots in the Bass Strait. The change was also to shift west winds.

Loading

Higher wind speeds are better for heavier boats, such as the line honors the preferred Comanche and InfoTrack underdog, laying the foundation for a biting finish.

With better wind forecasts than initially thought for larger boats, InfoTrack owner Christian Beck hoped for a "Steven Bradbury moment".

"It looks really good for us, these are really good conditions, good for wide boats," he said. "The boats break down, not that we hope it will happen for them, but for us to win against Comanche, this kind of situation should reasonably happen, unless they are mistaken."

Wild Oats XI tactician Iain Murray said how each crew handles weather changes will determine the race.

"I am sure there will be a little cat and mouse in all of this," he said. "Night navigation is very difficult; it is difficult to see the weather and everyone is tired. I think the really important parts of this race you have to be on your game."

Sarah is a reporter for the Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in sport

Loading