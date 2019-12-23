The fight at the bar leads to a stabbing in the parking lot, says Norton police

Loading...

A Norton man faces multiple charges after he was accused of stabbing another man during a fight that began in a bar, according to police. Norton police said they responded around 1 am Sunday to City Oasis, a bar located at 50 Pleasant St., for a stabbing report. Upon arrival, police found several people outside in the parking lot, including a man lying on the ground. Police said they arrested Richard Fagerberg, 22, after a brief investigation. Witnesses told police that a fight broke out inside the bar and moved outside, where Fagerberg stabbed the victim with a box-type knife. The victim, a man from Attleboro, was transported by the Norton Fire Department to the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro for treatment. -Life that threatens life. The victim's condition has not been updated. Fagerberg was charged with two counts of assault and aggression, one of assault and aggression by means of a dangerous weapon and one charge of assault with a dangerous weapon. WCVB learned that Fagerberg was scheduled to be prosecuted on Monday at the Attleboro District Court.

A Norton man faces multiple charges after he was accused of stabbing another man during a fight that began in a bar, according to police.

Norton police said they responded around 1 a.m. Sunday to City Oasis, a bar located at 50 Pleasant St., for a stabbing report.

Upon arrival, police found several people outside in the parking lot, including a man lying on the ground.

Police said they arrested Richard Fagerberg, 22, after a brief investigation.

Witnesses told police that a fight broke out inside the bar and had moved out, where Fagerberg stabbed the victim with a box-cutter knife.

The victim, a man from Attleboro, was transported by the Norton Fire Department to the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro for the treatment of non-fatal injuries. The victim's condition has not been updated.

Fagerberg was charged with two counts of assault and aggression, one of assault and aggression by means of a dangerous weapon and one charge of assault with a dangerous weapon.

WCVB learned that Fagerberg was scheduled to be prosecuted on Monday at the Attleboro District Court.

.