The federal judge ruled that the U.S. government can take all the profits from Edward Snowden's book

A Marine Infantry Battalion at Camp Lejeune is currently looking for two rifles that have disappeared on a training ground, according to an officer in the 2nd Marine Division.

"We can confirm that two rifles have not been registered," said Dan Linfante, spokesman for the 2nd Marine Division. "Marines are and have been actively looking for these weapons that have disappeared in a training area aboard Camp Lejeune."

Linfante declined to answer further questions about what type of rifles had been lost and appealed for an active investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. Still, Linfante said the unit currently searching was the 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, an infantry battalion consisting of approximately 800 marines and seafarers.

The Marine Corps Times first reported the search.

Social media have been rumored that the 3/6 marines were denied leave if the rifles were not found. However, Linfante informed Task & Purpose that the rumor was completely wrong.

"This is not a factor," Linfante told Task & Purpose. "You will not be denied permission because of this incident."

Linfante asked NCIS other questions that did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Responsibility is key – and is trained too often – in the 2d Marine Division," said Linfante. "We take such incidents very seriously."