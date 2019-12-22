The FBI warns consumers about cybercriminals during the holiday season

Loading...

From your doorbell to your smart TV, how vulnerable do these high-tech devices?

Here are some steps that consumers can take to make sure they don't become victims of hackers.

High tech gifts are on everyone's vacation list, be it a video game, Alexa or other electronic device. The FBI said it should take measures to stop cybercriminals.

"It's really the smartest thing you can do is change your password from the default password, which is sometimes the word & # 39; password & # 39 ;, to something else and configure multipart authentication," said Jill Murphy, special assistant agent in charge.

Today, everything connects with everything else: your laptops, smartphones and financial institutions.

"If you are compromised by checking an email, clicking on a phishing scheme, all your things may disappear and you may not even know it. But then you go to your home and everything that is connected in your home, everything that is connected to cyber criminals have access, "said Murphy.

Murphy advises knowing who you are talking to. If you receive emails that seem suspicious, do not click on them, especially charities, gift cards, contests and free prizes.

Remember that online games are a platform for children's predators to reach children.

Stephen Ney, special cyber squad supervision agent, recommends getting involved with his children and his gaming activities.

"We need to be more attentive during this time of year in which we are involved and talk with our children about who they play online with, and make sure they know the people they are playing with and talking online," he said.

The FBI wants to hear from people who are victims of online crimes. To report crimes and scams on the Internet, click here. His advice helps the FBI locate cybercriminals.

