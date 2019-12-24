The father of a Alberta boy who was the subject of Amber Alert is charged

Loading...

The father of an Alberta boy for whom an Amber Alert was issued last week is now officially accused of attacking his son's mother.

Cody Armstrong faces multiple charges, according to the RCMP.

On Friday, an Amber Alert was issued to Armstrong's son, who the police originally believed was kidnapped by Armstrong.

RCMP reported at 3:40 a.m. and advised that the boy may have been kidnapped at 2:30 a.m. in the hamlet of Brule, about 20 kilometers west of Hinton on the north bank of the Athabasca River near Jasper National Park.

Police had said the boy, his mother, and Armstrong were all in the same house when the boy's parents had a "fight" and Armstrong was said to have gone with his son.

At the time, RCMP claimed that Armstrong had left the house with a rifle in his possession and that they considered him armed and dangerous.

On Monday, RCMP released a press release saying that 41-year-old Armstrong was accused of suffocation while undertaking an attack, made threats, wreaked havoc under $ 5,000, and owned a weapon for a dangerous purpose ,

Armstrong was arrested without incident on late Friday afternoon. He is scheduled to appear on January 15 via CCTV at the Hinton Provincial Court.

