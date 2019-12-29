The farm in Armstrong keeps the magic of the vacation alive with horse-drawn sleigh rides – Okanagan

Loading...

Published on December 28th, 2019

It could even be more magical than waking up to fresh snow on Christmas morning.

At Ottercrest Farms in Armstrong, BC, a sleigh rides through a winter wonderland where families can collect unforgettable vacation memories.

"The connection between horses and humans has always been a very special connection," said Kelly MacIntosh, organizer of the event.

"When people come out and see them up close and then have the experience on a real sled, it's really special."

When families are standing by the open fire, drinking hot chocolate and nibbling cookies, they can reconnect with nature and play in the snow.

At the weekend, after the tour of the farm, the children can pet pony rides and animals. The sleigh rides will continue until December 29th. Tickets are available at ticketseller.ca

