The "family" link resonates in the final victory – The Reporter

Loading...

SANTA CLARA – This is how the 49ers (12-3) qualified in Saturday night's 34-31 victory over the Los Angeles Rams (8-7):

PASS THE OFFENSE: B

Jimmy Garoppolo beat six catches after halftime to produce a remarkable win in the tie. The conversion of a pair of third and 16 situations won him for the 49ers, with Garoppolo first finding Kendrick Bourne for an 18-yard finish and then getting enough time to throw a 46-yard bomb to Emmanuel Sanders, setting up the game. Robbie Gould's final field goal. Pass protection was irregular, as expected with the Rams 'elite runners and the 49ers' raw replacements in the center (Ben Garland) and the right guard (Daniel Brunskill). Neither those bags nor two interceptions could ruin the march of the 49ers. Tight ends George Kittle (five catches, 79 yards, 1 TD) and Ross Dwelley (25-yard catch) made it big in the last quarter. Unfortunately, one of the war cries was to win it for third-line quarterback C.J. Beathard, whose brother Clayton was fatally stabbed outside a Nashville bar last night.

Execution Offense: C

Averaging 5.2 yards per carry is impressive, isn't it? The best races were long and produced touchdowns, by Deebo Samuel (19 yards) and Raheem Mostert (16 yards). Tevin Coleman got the first carry, a gain of 2 yards on the way to five total carries for 33 yards. Matt Breida had no carries, nor is he believed to be injured. With Mike Person's neck injury keeping him out for the first time after 30 consecutive starts, Brunskill was pressed to duty, and turned away from Aaron Donald to help Mostert's touchdown career.

STEP DEFENSE: C-

The 49ers didn't fire Jared Goff, who used gameplay and smuggling to elude mainly Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner. Ahkello Witherspoon delivered the touchdown captures of both Rams and will continue to attract more attention from the quarterbacks who prefer not to test Richard Sherman. The 46-yard interception return of linebacker Fred Warner for a touchdown was the game's defensive play, and his two-year career, as he put the 49ers ahead 24-21 at halftime.

PASS SEASONAL DIGITAL OFFER

If you have not already done so, we recommend you sign up for a digital subscription, which gives you access to all content on the Mercury News and East Bay Times websites. With your support, we can continue to bring these stories, and much more, to your screens. This is where to sign up for the season pass: Mercury News, East Bay Times.

OPERATING DEFENSE: B

Warner's prominent night also included 11 tackles, while linebacker Dre Greenlaw had 13 tackles (mostly in cover, mainly against tight end Tyler Higbee). Todd Gurley's two touchdown races put the 49ers in a 21-10 hole but he managed only 48 yards on 15 carries (3.2 yards average) and no more than 8 yards. Overall, the Rams won just 72 total yards and averaged 3 yards per carry, and that should be a good omen for the confidence of the 49ers heading to Seattle to face Chris Carson.

SPECIAL EQUIPMENT: A-

A field goal from Robbie Gould won when time expired, as was the case in the last 49ers victory, on December 8 in New Orleans. Richie James '81-yard kickback was the answer the 49ers needed after the Rams' opening touchdown. Mitch Wishnowsky set 4 of 5 clearances within 20, including one that was cushioned within 10.

TRAINING: B +

A twelfth victory sends the 49ers to Seattle with the number 1 seed within reach, and it will take a better overall effort than this to win in Seattle for the first time since Christmas Eve 2011. The injuries continue to hamper the 49ers In the trenches, Coaches are really training to compensate and adjust their alignments. The most important conclusion of this is how Kyle Shanahan and everyone negotiated the tragedy of the Beathard family. And "family" is a word that players use more and more to describe this special season.