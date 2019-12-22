The evangelical fight over the anti-Trump editorial increases

Loading...

While the political clamor caused by the call of a high-level Christian magazine to remove President Donald Trump from office continues to reverberate, on Sunday more than 100 conservative evangelicals closed ranks around Trump.

In a letter to the president of Christianity Today magazine, the group of evangelicals rebuked editor-in-chief Mark Galli for writing an anti-Trump editorial, published Thursday, which they portrayed as an excavation for his characters and for the president.

"His editorial offensively questioned the spiritual integrity and Christian testimony of tens of millions of believers who take their civic and moral obligations seriously," the evangelicals wrote to the president of the magazine, Timothy Dalrymple.

The new offensive of the group of prominent evangelicals, including several members of the Trump evangelical advisory board, signals a persistent awareness on the part of the president's sponsors that any significant cracks in his long-standing support of that segment of the Christian community It could be dangerous for your hopes of reelection. Although there was no surge of new anti-Trump sentiments among evangelicals following the Christianity Today editorial, the president fired scathing tweets on Friday accusing the established magazine, founded by the late Reverend Billy Graham in 1956, of becoming a captive on the left

The letter to the president of the magazine sent on Sunday also included a veiled warning that Christianity Today could lose readers or advertising revenue as a result of the editorial, citing Trump's accusation last week.

Citing Galí's past characterization of himself as an "elite" evangelical, the authors of the letter told Dalrymple that "it is up to your publication to decide whether or not your magazine claims to be an evangelical voice like those represented by the signatories. then, and it’s up to us and evangelicals like us to decide if we should subscribe, advertise and read their publication online and in print, but historically, we have been their readers. ”

Among the signers of the letter are George Wood, president of the Community of the Assemblies of God; Rev. Tim Hill of the Church of God; former Arkansas governor and Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee; and former Republican representative of Minnesota. Michele Bachmann

Galli said on Sunday "Face the Nation" of CBS that he believes that the chances of Trump leaving office, either because of a loss of re-election or a condemnation after the Senate, as "probably quite scarce at this time ". The chief defended his editorial as less a "political trial" than a call to evangelicals to examine his tolerance for Trump's "moral character" in exchange for his adoption of conservative policies that occupy a prominent place on his agenda.

"We are not looking for saints. We have private sins, continuous patterns of behavior that are revealed in our private lives in which we are all trying to work," Galli said Sunday. "But a president has certain responsibilities as a public figure to show a certain level of public character and public morality."

Galli referred the commentary on Sunday's evangelical letter to Dalrymple, who on Sunday published his own heavily worded defense of the magazine's anti-Trump commentary.

In response to Trump's suggestion that the magazine had changed in favor of the liberals, Dalrymple wrote that the publication is in fact "theologically conservative" and "does not support the candidates."

"For the love of Jesus and his church, not for political partisanship or intellectual elitism, that is why we feel compelled to say that the alliance of American evangelicalism with this presidency has caused enormous damage to Christian witness," Dalrymple wrote.

When asked about the accusation of Trump's editorial for "Fox News Sunday," Marc Short, chief of staff of Vice President Mike Pence, himself a prominent evangelical Christian, cited some of the political positions that have helped the president be loved by many in that voting block. .

"For many of us who celebrate the birth of our Savior this week, the way we see it is that this president has helped save thousands of similar unplanned pregnancies," Short said Sunday, adding that "no president has been a greater ally to Israel than this president. "

Approximately 8 out of 10 white evangelical Protestants say they approve of the way Trump is handling his work, according to a December survey by the AP-NORC Center.

Trump's campaign is planning an event on January 3 in Miami called "Evangelicals for Trump."