"The end is coming" – The adoptive daughter of a retired army officer is preparing the deportation

Hyebin Schreiber is getting ready to leave the country she loves – the country her father, a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army, has fought for for 27 years.

The 22-year-old from Lansing, Kan., Does not want to deport himself. She was adopted by crisis-ridden relatives in South Korea in 2014 and now has a legal birth certificate for Kansas.

This is your home.

But for five years, she and her parents, Lt. Col. Patrick Schreiber and his wife Soo Jin Schreiber, have been in court with the U.S. government, which claims the young woman is the result of regrettable immigration from SNAFU to South Korea.

The problem is that in 2013, shortly before he was posted to Afghanistan as Chief Intelligence Officer, Schreiber did not get the correct information on the submission of adoption papers. He said a lawyer had told him to adopt Hyebin before her 18th birthday so that she had US citizenship. But the age was actually 16 years.

"Before my departure, I made a bad assumption that led to a bad decision that has now put us in this predicament," said Schreiber.

"Everyone repeats the last fight. So he lives with you."

Hyebin is currently eligible to remain under an F1 student visa. In mid-December, she graduated in chemical engineering from the University of Kansas. Instead of placing her future in the hands of judges, she chooses a career outside the country.

In the middle of one of the proudest moments in Patrick Schreiber's life, a single and gnawing thought kept coming back:

"The end is coming," said Schreiber.

Lawyers discussed the case in September before a jury of the 10th Denver Court of Appeals. The clerks' attorneys are trying to help Hyebin by applying a specific provision in the Immigration and Citizenship Act.

Lawyers, led by Kansas City immigration lawyer Rekha Sharma-Crawford, admit that Hyebin has aged out of adoption. However, they claim that she should continue to be entitled to apply for citizenship in another area that covers "legitimate" children "before the age of 18 who are legitimate under the child's right of residence".

When a Kansas judge told the Schriebers during their adoption that Hyebin was now part of them as if they were their biological child, they took it to heart.

However, the federal government opposes the "legitimized" regulation and explains that historically the concept concerned the biological father of an illegitimate child. Since Schreiber is not her biological father, Hyebin cannot be "legitimized", the government argues.

"In this case," said Sharma-Crawford, "only an illegitimate child can be legitimized. And since she is not an illegitimate child, she cannot be legitimized."

The U.S. District Court in Kansas ruled against the Schreibers in September 2018. It is unclear when the federal appeals court will decide. It can be every day, week or month. If the court soon ruled in her favor, Hyebin would stay.

"I tell you who really cares: this is Patrick Schreiber," said Sharma-Crawford. "Because when you speak to him, this man, this war hero, is literally moved to tears because he says: & # 39; You know, I was sitting in this courtroom when this judge told me to treat her as she would be my birth child and I did everything I could to make sure that she didn't feel any different than my birth child, and yet they tell me that this is not my legitimate child. & # 39;

"That's who it concerns. I just think it's incredibly powerful. And in fact, I find it incredibly unfair."

Early on, when it emerged that Hyebin's late adoption had failed immigration, Schreiber said that he and his wife were preparing their daughter for the need to leave the United States.

"We never hit beat," said Schreibers. "It was always in the back of my mind."

She also has to go on with her life.

As a former military intelligence officer with six trips abroad (two each to Iraq and Afghanistan), Schreiber said that his military training had taught him that it would be stupid if the family trusted a good result.

"We have a saying in the army," said Schreiber, who recently sat in Sharma-Crawford's office. "Piss poor planning leads to poor execution."

"That is why we try to plan meticulously and to defuse everything that can go wrong," said Schreiber. "The army is not in a good mood, the glass is half full. It is what can go wrong with this operation and try to defuse it by thinking OK, at least having a plan for branches and sequels. How Mike Tyson said: "Everyone has a plan until you get hit in the face."

Hyebin was able to stay in the US for two more years as part of her training. Instead, she is already examining possible employment opportunities in South Korea.

She wants to gain a foothold in her career. When the appeals court ruled against them, Sharma-Crawford said the case could go to the US Supreme Court. The court receives approximately 10,000 petitions annually and typically hears arguments less than 100 times.

"One of the things she will say," said Schreiber of his daughter, "is:" Well, what's the probability of that? Am I just turning off the inevitable? If so, I might as well pull the trigger, take mine. "Studied chemical engineering and got my foot in the door."

Schreiber said he expected his daughter to be in South Korea in the spring.

"One of the other things that we emphasized with her is that we will never leave you, no matter what happens, no matter what," said Schreiber.

Despite his dedication to the United States, he said, he and his wife will leave the country and move to South Korea. Schreiber is 55 years old. He expects to move up to the age of 60 if he can access a pension account.

The family has already thought of living space. He imagined living in a city skyscraper.

"My wife's family comes from a small farming community south of Seoul," he said. "She said, & # 39; well, what do you think about the morning smell of manure? & # 39;"

He said it was likely that they would help rebuild a house on the farm. They are looking for a way to deliver their daughter's baby wing.

"When I bought the piano, I saw a piano on which she and her children sat in our front family room and saw them and their children growing up."

Now it will be somewhere else.

Schreiber continues to regret that he no longer knows about immigration and citizenship rules related to adoption abroad. Hyebin came to the United States in 2012 at the age of 15. The next year before he was posted to Afghanistan, Schreiber consulted an adoption attorney who told him that he had until the age of 18 to legally adopt her.

Had he checked with an immigration lawyer, he would have found that she had to be adopted until the age of 16 for reasons of citizenship.

"If I could turn back a moment in my life before I left, I would have turned to an immigration lawyer instead of saying: & # 39; Okay, when I get back, we'll go on dealing with it. … That's one of the Things I do live with every day. "

Schreiber emphasized that neither he nor his daughter feel disappointed or betrayed by the government because they claim that they should not stay.

"One of the things I want to make clear is that we separate this from my military service," he said. "The problem is not with the military, nor do I feel that something should be done based on my service.

"I made a bad decision based on a bad assumption. The mistake is mine and I have no one to blame other than myself for the predicament we are in.

"I wish things could have been different. It is a regret that I live with every day and it is probably the greatest regret in my life.

"But overall, we understand that the (US Citizens and Immigration) authorities have a job to do. We understand the policy. We understand the law. We only look at it from the point of view of what other options are available and whether that is possible . " Being a way for them to stay in the United States, as a path to citizenship, is what we as a family are really trying to pursue. "

His daughter remained positive.

"She is not disillusioned. There is no hostility. There is no evil will," said Schreiber and does not have one.

"The question of whether we want to return to South Korea: if it were Hyebin, she would stay in the United States now. It really is her heart's desire."

—

