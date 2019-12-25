The empty nest guide to survive the holidays

Loading...

Regardless of whether your kids are not at university, on an adventure abroad, or on vacation with their new in-laws, it can be difficult to navigate through the Christmas season with an empty nest.

The mother of two Susan Gross was there and took notes to help empty nests with the changeover.

Stop comparing

According to Gross, it is a no-brainer for parents on social media to compare Christmas with past Christmas or to coordinate their plans with friends who coordinate large family gatherings.

"Life is different now and life will continue to change as your children's lives evolve," said Gross. "Do not always compare what was before with what is now.

"I think that's what makes us all hang up and cause sadness or depression during the holidays because" Oh my god, when the kids were little, it was so nice. They would run down the stairs on Christmas morning and there are all gifts and you have the big family party. "And that's not it anymore."

Create new traditions

In order to go beyond the comparisons, Gross recommends establishing new traditions. You may be planning a new vacation somewhere or planning a family face-time call.

“I hear from people who – because their children can't be with them on vacation – and maybe a spouse or other significant person have decided to say, 'We're going on a fun family vacation – just the two of us – and us will find another time to celebrate with the kids when we can all be together, ”said Gross.

"It really comes down to what's best for the family, and stop beating up on yourself that it must be the perfect family thing that was 10 or 20 years ago."

Gross adds that it is a constant adjustment when your children's lives change, whether due to a new career, a move, or a marriage.

Maintain the joyful customs

Gross says if you've always decorated the house to the limit, but it's now a source of stress, forget it. Only keep the traditions that you enjoy.

"Perhaps it is time to pass these traditions on to your children," said Gross.

"They start giving them some of the things they grew up with and they can decorate their homes with it."

Be gentle with yourself

Gross compares the process of becoming an empty nest with the loss of life as a family unit living under one roof and all the memories that came with it. She says that everyone will experience this loss differently.

"Some people can go through it easily and others can't," said Gross.

"We always say when you're really struggling with it and talking about it, when you're recording it and it's not enough. Sometimes it's good to get advice from a therapist. It's all personal."

Change your expectations

According to Gross, parents whose children have not been to university or college often have high hopes for the holidays, but may need to adjust their plans.

"Perhaps you have planned this fantastic day when we do this, shop, bake, wrap gifts and they say," Mommy, I have friends that I can see. I want to go out and stay and do things. "Suddenly this one day here becomes an hour, an hour there," said Gross.

"Don't sweat. They look forward to coming home to see their friends. Manage expectations … The more communication and flexibility you offer, the more enjoyable and easy the visit will be."

