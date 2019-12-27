The EMI has reportedly resumed its lawsuit against Kanye West

Loading...

2019 was a busy year for Kanye West, including his legal drama with his music publisher EMI, which runs all year round. In January, he sued the company for "the rights and obligations of the parties to each other under the host contract and renewals." In March, EMI objected to Kanye for trying to terminate the contract.

In September, this all seemed to be water under the bridge, as reports say the two parties had settled their actions for an undisclosed amount. However, this does not seem to be over yet: TMZ reports that EMI has reopened its lawsuit against Kanye.

The publication reports that the judge in the case signed EMI's motion to reopen the case. The case was dropped in September, but the judge said that both parties could reopen the case until December 27. According to TMZ, EMI lawyers wrote: “Unfortunately, the parties were unable to complete the terms of the settlement agreement. "

One thing that went as planned for Kanye, however, was the release of his Sunday Service Christmas album, Jesus Is Born. He said in October that he intended to release the recording on Christmas Day, and although Jesus Is King faced several delays, Jesus Is Born was actually released on time.