The electric Audi R8 may return next year to lead the new EV boost: report

Photos: Audi

Audi has already made two attempts to electrify the Audi R8, and only entered limited production in 2015 before dying abruptly for good reasons. The future of the R8 nameplate has been uncertain for some time, but Autocar says we could see another electric version next year to begin the Audi performance electrical transition.

With the Audi E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback electric crossovers already launched, and the E-Tron GT sedan that appeared in Avengers: Endgame due in the 2021 model year, Audi is about to have a considerable BEV fleet. That can only mean one thing: RS models will also arrive soon.

However, Autocar claims that performance EVs will start with another R8 E-Tron first:

Before all this, however, it is understood that Audi will revive the fully electric R8 E-tron as an improved model to enter limited production once again at the end of next year. The brand first introduced a second-generation version of the purely electric supercar in 2015, but production was canned about 16 months later due to extremely slow demand. A price of around £ 850,000 was considered to be the fault of Audi producing only 100 examples in that period.

The details of the new car have not yet been made official, but it is expected to look broadly similar to the 2015 car (see previous page). That model used a dual-engine EV powertrain, coupled to a 92kWh battery, producing 456bhp and 679lb ft for a time of 0-62 mph of 3.9sec and a promised range of up to 280 miles.

Autocar also states that Audi will focus on reducing the astronomical price of the R8 E-Tron, and will probably only produce the new version in a limited execution again. A slight increase in performance is also expected thanks to improved battery and powertrain improvements from VAG over the years.

That is, if the car is even real and is really happening. We got in touch with Audi about it, but we haven't heard anything, Autocar is not entirely clear about its sources, and if it comes as soon as they claim, we should see suspicious prototypes and conceptual conceptual jokes from Audi very soon.

As for the other performance EVs along the way, Autocar states that Audi plans to stick to the AX, SX and RSX drivetrain options and labels for its BEV.

The base E-Tron GT is expected to weaken the Porsche Taycan in terms of price and performance, which seems appropriate, despite using the same powertrain and basic 800-volt platform as the Porsche. The GT concept promised 590 horsepower and a range of 248 miles from a 90 kWh battery, with a charging time of 20 minutes at 80 percent capacity, although that is probably not the base model.

Supposedly there are also plans for an E-Tron RS Sportback, which can obtain a third electric motor to increase performance over the current model (which reaches a maximum of 402 HP in the booster mode currently), and which will supposedly have a similar style to RS. Q8 Autocar says that the Sportback prototypes with performance suspension have already been tested since May, so we can expect a revelation later this year.

And then, in addition to all that, the "normal" Audi RS models will also receive electrified hybrid engines:

(Julius) Seebach also confirmed that, as Autocar first reported in September, Audi Sport engineers are formally developing plug-in hybrids. The power trains will be introduced in the next generation of RS models, and it is understood that the first Audi RS model to be offered as PHEV will be the next generation RS4.

So, potentially, if Autocar really has some real source and not only publishes its theories under the guise of "understood", we will get a hybrid RS4, an electric R8, a full range of E-Tron GT sedan and an RS crossover Sportback in the coming years. While everything seems possible or probable, I would take it all with a grain of salt. Maybe a lot of salt for the rumor of the R8. We'll see!

