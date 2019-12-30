The elected mayor Mendenhall is "excited" to go to work a week before swearing

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY: one week before its inauguration, elected mayor Erin Mendenhall received a 131-page recommendation package, likely enough to formulate a 100-day, 500-day or four-year plan.

"There is enough work in these wonderful reports that they have gathered to keep us (occupied) for years to come, and yet it is only the beginning of the conversation," Mendenhall told his transitional steering committee on Monday at the conclusion of a three -Now meeting where they poured on the reports.

"There is much more work to do."

Mendenhall and its transition committee, including teams of experts in housing, homelessness, environmental sustainability and economic development, met at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the Thomas S. Monson Center to review reports prepared from of comments collected from community councils, neighborhoods and experts. , residents and opinion leaders across the city to help Mendenhall form short-term and long-term goals of his administration.

The result? More than 100 pages of recommendations for immediate and long-term actions on economic development, environmental sustainability, ways to promote "equity, inclusion and belonging" throughout the city, services for the homeless, how to create a "technological ecosystem" of Salt Lake City, transportation and more.

The elected mayor of Salt Lake City, Erin Mendenhall, speaks with members of the media after a transition steering committee meeting at the Thomas S. Monson Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, December 30, 2019. The committee met comments from community councils and neighborhood associations. , thematic professionals, residents and opinion leaders from all over the city to gather memoranda that describe immediate needs and long-term goals that will help improve and evolve the city for all of its residents. Steve Griffin, Deseret News

"There are so many conclusions to take that it is difficult to even recite some," Mendenhall told reporters on Monday, noting that he will spend next week formulating exactly what recommendations he will take on the first day.

You are not ready to say exactly what you will implement immediately.

But what people can expect, he said, is a "reinvention of many of the processes and ways Salt Lake City has worked in the past that do not work and are not serving our residents as they should."

That simply includes how people access services throughout the city government, which can be a daunting and complicated apartment system that the average citizen probably doesn't know how to navigate easily.

"This will be a new company really to discover how we do it in a better way for the sake of efficiency, the sake of effectiveness and inclusion so that Salt Lake City serves all its residents in all areas," said Mendenhall.

“Whether I am the owner of a new business that tries to open a taco stand or someone expands his house and adds a bathroom and a bedroom, I have heard every day in the campaign and I continue to hear him as an incoming mayor about the difficulties of people. with access to services, "said Mendenhall, noting that about 40% of the city speaks Spanish and, however, most do not even necessarily know what translation services exist.

As for one of the first priorities, Mendenhall said he will probably take immediate action on what came of mind due to the cold winter temperatures on Monday: a quick action plan to help address the gaps in homeless services .

Mendenhall said he will seek to develop an online application or page to help ensure that bed counts can be more easily tracked in all new homeless resource centers. He also said he is considering a new "transportation option" to help people and their belongings get out of the streets and to a new resource center. Currently, there is only one transportation service that goes from the Catholic Community Services Weigand Center to the center of each of the homeless resource centers.

"Making people reach services is difficult, especially when it's cold," Mendenhall said. "So those are some immediate conclusions that we should talk about as a city with our partners in that regard."

Mendenhall applauded the work of his transition team, which is headed by Maria Garciaz, executive director of NeighborWorks Salt Lake, and Natalie Gochnour, associate dean of the business school at the University of Utah, and urged them to remain committed to it during All his administration.

Mendenhall said he does not want to support "institutional and systematic separation and deprivation of rights of people in our community" and that a complete "unpacking" of city departments and processes will be needed to find improvements. Sometimes, it can be "painful," he said.

"I will break some eggs while I prepare this tortilla with you," he said, urging his transition team to "stay with us" throughout his administration. "My vision and my most fundamental hope that we are about to begin is that we make Salt Lake City a better place, a stronger place for all who live here. Everyone."

Mendenhall promised that many more recommendations from his team will come in the coming weeks and months as he works to finalize his 100-day plan and more.

"Rome was not built in a day," he said.

But now that it is equipped with public comments and more than 100 pages of recommendations, Mendenhall said he is preparing to go when he swears on Monday.

"I'm so excited," he said. "I'm ready to go."