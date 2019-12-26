The Edmonton ice rink at City Hall closes three days after it opens – Edmonton

Loading...

Published on December 26, 2019

It was a wonderful boxing day in Edmonton, but those hoping to enjoy the sun with a skate on the town hall ice rink were unlucky.

The city closed the ice rink on Thursday only three days after its opening due to unsafe conditions.

Eric Beck, Global News

The city said the closure was due to a crack in the ice. A crew pumped water on Thursday to fix the problem.

The outdoor ice rink at the town hall is closed due to unsafe ice conditions. We are working on repairs. The Jackie Parker and Castle Downs outdoor seats are still open. #yeg

– City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) December 26, 2019

In the meantime, the city says it is uncertain when the ice rink, which is part of the $ 17 million renovation for wading pools, will reopen.

