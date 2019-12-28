The Edmonton football phenomenon Alphonso Davies will take part in the ceremonial encounter when Oilers Flames hosts

Loading...

He is an elite soccer player who has improved his skills for the first time in a city where his sport is overshadowed by hockey.

But on Friday night, Alphonso Davie's rise to the football world will be honored by the Oilers when he takes part in a ceremonial puck drop before this team's game against the Calgary Flames.

"I'm excited," Davies told reporters in the Oilers' dressing room on Friday.

"I know they have a big rivalry against the flames today, so I'm glad to see how that goes."

The game on Friday night marks the first battle of Alberta in the 2019-20 NHL season and also the first time that young Edmontonian (who came to Canada from Ghana as a child) is participating in a National Hockey League in his hometown.

"Huge respect for hockey players," said Davies, who added that he had previously played in an Edmonton Oil Kings game. "Going out and getting hit is not easy every day, especially the goalies with all the refill, the little puck trying to chase it – hand-eye coordination is a must.

"They are some great athletes."

While the Oilers are one of the most famous hockey franchises in the world, Davies happens to play for one of the most prestigious soccer teams. The 19-year-old moved to Bayern Munich in January and is now active in the Bundesliga, the top German division.

"Things are going well," said Davies. "I play more games now and get a few minutes with the team."

Davies said training with some of the best players in the world had helped him improve as a footballer.

"You learn a lot from these guys," he told reporters. "Some of them are world champions, others Champions League winners. As a child from Edmonton, I just want to try and gather as much information as possible."

Davies met on Friday with Leon Draisaitl, a German player who appeared as a hockey superstar at the Oilers.

"He told me that he played soccer for a year as … (less)," said Davies. "But then it was probably not for him, so he stuck to hockey.

"I also played hockey for about a week and I didn't really like it because you obviously know it's too cold. And soccer was all I wanted to do."

When asked what it was like to inspire other young football players in Edmonton now, Davies suggested continuing only a tradition that already existed before him.

"When I was little, I always looked up to some of the FC Edmonton players … (I wanted) to be one of them. They helped us just dream."

Davies said he was in Edmonton for an almost two-week break before returning to Germany, where he was working on improving his defensive game.

"My family and friends are here and I look forward to being here again," he said.

Below are some videos about Alphonso Davies.

Interview with Alphonso Davies, a football star who grew up in Edmonton

