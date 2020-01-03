The Easter egg of "The Eternals" has just been seen in "Thor: Ragnarok"

Loading...

Marvel Cinematic Universe will expand further later this year with the arrival of "The Eternals". But an eagle-eyed fan may have seen a "Eternals" reference in an earlier Marvel movie.

What's going on: A Marvel fan shared a picture on Reddit of a scene from "Thor: Ragnarok" that seems to show a spaceship that looks like one flown by the Eternals group in an old comic.

Interestingly, the ship resembles that of the Eternals group in the Jack Kirby comic series.

See the photo below.

Context: According to reports, "The Eternals" will be a powerful film that will spread throughout the cosmos, which is similar to what happens in the actual comic material, according to ComicBook.com.

The president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige (via ComicBook.com): “It's a very big movie. It is a very expensive movie. And we are achieving it because we believe in the vision (of director Chloe Zhao) and we believe in what those characters can do and we believe that we must continue to grow and evolve and changing and pushing our gender forward, "says Feige." That is a risk. if I have ever heard one. "

Launching: "The Eternals" hits theaters on November 6, 2020.