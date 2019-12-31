The duck attended by the Fairfield rescue survived 24 years after the oil spill in Alaska – The Reporter

Loading...

FAIRFIELD – An eider king duck who died recently has been identified as a survivor of an oil spill in Alaska that occurred 24 years ago.

The duck, identified by a leg band, was caught in the M / V citrus oil spill that began in mid-February 1996 on the Alaska Pribilof Islands around Saint Paul Island in the Bering Sea, about 300 miles from the mainland and about 750 miles from Anchor.

Nearly 200 birds, mostly King Eider ducks, were rescued near Saint Paul and transported by a US Coast Guard C-130 aircraft. UU. To the Anchorage emergency response center of International Bird Rescue. Hundreds more died before being rescued.

The birds were stabilized, cleaned and rehabilitated, then they were given a 4-hour flight back to the island of Saint Paul, where they were released during an event held by the community and its schoolchildren.

International Bird Rescue is based in Fairfield and has a second facility in southern California. The nonprofit group rescues and rehabilitates waterfowl, and travels around the world to help in oil spill emergencies.

The long-lived duck provides new evidence that the attention provided by the rescue group and the volunteers can give the injured birds a new life. This particular eider king died near English Bay on the island of Saint Paul. The metal band number was reported to the Bird Banding Laboratory of the US Geological Survey. UU. And the officials there shared the information with Bird Rescue.

The Cornell Ornithology Laboratory and the Bird Banding Laboratory, which manages the scientific banding of wild birds in the United States, said the oldest known royal eider was a female at least 22 years, 1 month old, in Canada, and he had not been involved in any oil spill.

Bird Rescue has long said that wave birds can survive and live a normal life when they are rehabilitated after lubrication, with adequate resources and qualified personnel. This is especially true when wildlife experts follow the protocols that have been refined throughout the nearly 50 years of Bird Rescue history.

"Bird Rescue has developed and remains at the forefront of the State of Science for the treatment and rehabilitation of oiled wildlife," said Catherine Berg, NOAA Scientific Support Coordinator for Alaska, who was one of the response coordinators to Alaskan oil spills from the US Fish and Wildlife Service UU. at the time of the spill.

"Seeing this type of evidence of the survival of rehabilitated birds is really a tribute to their dedication to advancing science and improving the care of wounded birds," he said.

Bird Rescue and Alaska's commitment to the concept of a centralized response center to care for affected wildlife, rather than attempting to care for and clean animals in a remote and inaccessible place, has also demonstrated how birds benefit . All birds in this spill were transported from the remote island for care in a centralized Bird Rescue facility in Anchorage.

This is the fourth eider king of the 1996 spill reported through the Bird Banding Lab in recent years.