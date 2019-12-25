Loading...

The driver suffers fatal injuries when the car hits the Applebee & # 39; s

Updated: 9:41 AM EST December 25, 2019

A man suffered fatal injuries when his car hit Applebee's entrance in Derry Wednesday morning, the fire department said.

The accident happened just after 6 a.m. at Applebee & # 39; s on 14 Manchester Road, said Derry's fire battalion chief Jack Webb.

The man, a 22-year-old boy who has not been identified, was trapped inside the car for about 15 minutes before being taken out by firefighters.

The man was taken by helicopter to the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. He was the only person in the vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt, Webb said.

The restaurant was not open at the time of the accident. Webb said the building suffered some damage, but it is structurally sound and can be opened on Thursday.

