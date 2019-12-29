The dolphins caused a historic surprise with their victory over the patriots

Loading...

The Miami Dolphins were nowhere near to beat the New England Patriots in Foxboro. The Pats were 17-point favorites and the idea was that they would throttle the lower Dolphins to earn goodbye in the first round and # 2 in the AFC. But games are not said to be played on paper, and Miami was able to take care of the business on the Dang field.

Thanks to a 320-yard flight by Ryan Fitzpatrick, the Dolphins recorded their fifth win of the year and defeated the AFC East champions 27:24. Fitzpatrick orchestrated a game-defining drive that ended when he found Mike Gesicki in the end zone just 30 seconds before the end to win.

New England tried to play side game in the last game, but it wasn't enough. As a result, according to OddsShark, the Dolphins were the second team in the history of the NFL to stay ahead of the game despite 17-point outsiders.

The dolphins (+17) defeat the patriots 27-24 !!

According to our database, this is the record for the biggest NFL disorder ever.

The Redskins won as a 17-point outsider on December 3, 1995, when they defeated the Cowboys 24-17.

– Odds Shark (@OddsShark) December 29, 2019

This wasn't the only crazy story Miami made on Sunday as the team's less than outstanding attack was included in the record books for an unfortunate reason.

For the first time in NFL history, a team ends up less than 300 meters.

This player? Ryan Fitzpatrick (243). pic.twitter.com/bU8cV4VxyL

– CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 29, 2019

The Dolphins weren't supposed to be good and for the most part they weren't a particularly good squad this season. But they played very, very hard all year round and their 5-11 record is better than you could have imagined after the listless 0-7 start. Let's face it, if you're an AFC East team, there's nothing better than ending the year by getting New England out of the way and complicating the way to a potential Super Bowl.

(tagsToTranslate) sport (t) gambling (t) miami delphins (t) new england patriots (t) nfl