The disinterest of Torrey Craig is a living manifestation of the Nuggets culture.

October 25, 2019; Denver, CO, United States; Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris (14) hugs forward Torrey Craig (3), who blocked a shot to win the game against the Phoenix Suns in overtime at Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports

When you enter the practice field of the Denver Nuggets inside the Pepsi Center, there are three phrases that are proudly displayed on the wall: hard work, confidence and selflessness.

Those three terms, although only words, became the basis of the Nuggets now an incredibly solid base upon which their championship hopes have been built.

While both hard work and trust are incredibly important traits, the most shocking of those three ideologies of culture building during the first 32 games of the 2019-20 season is unequivocally disinterested and no one has incarnated it as Torrey Craig.

Craig's path to the NBA was full of chaos and ups and downs, but by the time the Nuggets had lost Game 7 to the Portland Trail Blazers at home in the second round of the playoffs: Craig's eleventh exit in the 14 playoff games Denver's last postseason: it seemed almost impossible that Craig could find him out of Malone's rotation the following season.

Well, that turned out to be a farce. When the Nuggets list finally became healthy, Malone had a problem. He had 12 players on his list that deserved playtime and only 10 points to use. On top of that, Michael Porter Jr., who was a high school phenomenon and a player that the Nuggets selected to be part of their long-term future, was finally ready to make their NBA debut after putting on the shirt Red in his first year in the league.

That meant that Craig, who had started 37 games and played 20 minutes per game in 2017-18, suddenly found himself in and out of the lineup while his head coach continued playing and looking for a productive reserve group.

That has led to Craig only playing 12.1 minutes per night and only appearing in 22 of the 32 Denver games this season. Even more revealing is the fact that Craig has played less than 10 minutes in 20 of the 32 Nuggets games.

For now, the simple truth is that Torrey Craig is not a member of the Nuggets rotation. While that could change on any night, the stability and consistency it had last season are gone.

Regardless of that fact, Craig has taken his situation less than ideal and has found a way to help his team by actively supporting his teammates. Craig has become the physical embodiment of the word "disinterest" for the Nuggets and the team has improved thanks to it.

"I'm not surprised because Torrey is an accomplished professional," Malone explained when asked about Craig's willingness to support his teammates who are recording game time instead of him. "… Think about it. Torrey started 11 playoff games for us last year. It's a great example for all our boys because sacrifice and selflessness are easy things to talk about, but they're much harder to live every day. Torrey, like all of our boys, he really lives it at a high level and that is why we are at the beginning of what we are going to ”.

There was no better example of this than when Craig jumped off the bench after Porter threw a dump in the last quarter against the Kings to put an exclamation point in his best running game. When the Kings took time to regroup after Porter recorded points 18 and 19 of the game, the first player on the floor to greet Porter with a punch and a hug was none other than Craig.

"Some people might think it's something small, but I think it's something huge," Malone explained when asked how important it is for Craig to make gestures like the one explained above. "When I watch movies, I don't just see things on the court. I look at our bank. If there is a big play, are they all awake or certain types feel sorry for themselves and are not interested because they are worried about themselves?

On the surface, it is easy to observe Craig's situation and assume that there might be some animosity for his lack of playing time, but when asked if that is true, Craig was very clear that he only wants to see his partner of team, and personally. Friend, triumph.

"No," Craig told Mile High Sports without hesitation when asked if it is difficult to be supportive when he sees someone take their playtime. “Michael and I are close. We left the field, talked a lot, and tried to give him many tips and that kind of thing. Every time he does well, I am really happy for him because I want to see him do well because he is a great player. As I said, he is going to do great things in this league, so it's all about time and patience. ”

That is a thought process that exists in the entire list of Nuggets. When Will Barton III was asked the same question, he made it clear that there is no room for jealousy.

“We are together every day. When you're with people every day, you want to see those people succeed, ”Barton told Mile High Sports. "Where (I am), we say it would be a clown shit."

"Mike is not deciding if Will is getting into the game. He is a player and I see him work hard like any other. I want him to succeed. I cannot let what I am going through do not support my teammate." .

Except for a change, the Nuggets list will remain full of talented players who will not receive the game time they deserve, but while that problem persists, Malone can at least count on the disinterest of his team, led by Craig, to be One of the pillars that keep the team's chemistry strong as they continue to march towards their goal of an NBA Championship.