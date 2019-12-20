The difference between dealing with a hiring manager and a recruiter during your job search

Loading...

On the other hand, it is generally evident when a job is managed by a hiring manager, as there will likely be references to the name of the company as well as to more language. personal like "we", "we" and "us".

As for the reasons why companies choose to recruit internally or use a recruiter, it is important to remember that many factors come into play. Although hiring managers are likely aware of the jobs and companies for which they recruit, recruiters can offer specialized knowledge and experience in roles that are difficult to fill. External recruiters are also beneficial for companies that lack the time and resources to make internal hiring choices.

Knowing how to identify jobs that are managed directly by the company versus a recruiting agency is helpful as long as you know the best ways to interact with

recruitment process.

To determine the best approach to take, it is first important to understand the differences between their responsibilities and their goals. Recruiters are the intermediary between job seekers and employers, which means that they have a duty to find candidates who will contribute to the organization

while also helping job seekers to make the right career choice.

On the other hand, a hiring manager has a more personal and professional connection to the company and its role, which means that they will likely be more focused on identifying your information. identification for

perform in a job rather than making sure that you are making the best personal career choice.

The advantage of dealing with a recruiter is that you can use their advice, expertise and connections to make sure you are matched with a job that is right for you – even if it turns out to be different.

to the one you asked for.

Loading

It is therefore reasonable to start your relationship with a recruiter by asking frank questions about the role and the employer. This will help you and the recruiter to quickly determine if you are suitable for the job or not before things get serious.

However, when you deal with a recruiter, you are already further down the recruiting funnel. So you should be ready to discuss why you are the right candidate for the job. During most recruitments

managers will be happy to answer all your questions, they will expect you to be reasonably

familiarize yourself with the role and the company by doing your own research before the interview.

While with recruiters, you can speak more broadly about your job opportunities, remember that all of your interactions with a hiring manager will determine if you get the job. But in both cases, it is essential to remain professional and committed so as not to burn the bridges that you may want to cross in the future.

This content was produced in commercial partnership with Indeed.