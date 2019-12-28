The demolition of the historic mansion begins after a devastating fire

Loading...

The heavy equipment began work on Saturday morning to tear down the remaining walls of a 120-year-old mansion that was destroyed by fire. The fire at 240 Fairhaven Hill Road burned a 6,500 square foot house that was built in 1899, according to records. The mansion with five bedrooms and five bathrooms is valued at approximately $ 2.9 million. The fire was first reported by a caregiver around 9:37 a.m. on Friday. Firefighters rang four alarms to request additional resources during the fight, and more than a dozen local fire departments contributed to the effort. At 2 p.m., after hours of hard work, which involved oil tankers carrying water to the area for firefighters, the once majestic mansion was reduced to a smoking shell. The fire department stated that the house was a total loss. Historical records show that the house was designed by Boston architect H.D. Hale for Charles Francis Adams III, secretary of the US Navy. UU. And descendant of President John Quincy Adams. It was one of the first two large rural properties not associated with agriculture in the city. Concord chief assistant Walter Latta said the current owners were far away when the fire started. No injuries were reported. "The fire occurred in the back of the house and simply ran through the walls," Latta said. "(An) old school building, balloon frame, and thus the fire began to spread to the second floor and then to the third floor." Latta explained that the property is elevated and firefighters had quickly used all available water in a nearby cistern. To complement the water supply, Latta said Concord depended on oil tankers from neighboring fire departments. "We are doing everything we can," Latta said. "I know this is the holiday season and this is devastating, but the most important thing is that nobody was hurt."

Historical records show that the house was designed by Boston architect H.D. Hale for Charles Francis Adams III, secretary of the US Navy. UU. And descendant of President John Quincy Adams. It was one of the first two large farms not associated with agriculture in the city.

"It's a big house and, as you can see, it's in a remote area," Latta said. "We are doing everything possible. The teams are doing a great job."

Firefighters from various departments used tank trucks to bring water to the area

