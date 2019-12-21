Loading...

The Democratic Party again increases the requirements to qualify for the next debate

The requirements correspond to total single donors, threshold in 20 states

Updated: 8:05 PM EST December 20, 2019

COLUMBIA, SC – The National Democratic Committee is again increasing its voting and fundraising requirements for presidential candidates to qualify to participate in the seventh campaign debate in January 2020, the first in a series of four held in the first states with the right to vote. Party officials announced that candidates must meet one of the two voting requirements to arrive at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa: receive 5% in at least four national or state polls approved by the party or receive 7 % in two early state surveys. In terms of fundraising, candidates must receive donations from at least 225,000 unique donors, with a minimum of 1,000 unique donors per state in at least 20 states. That's more than 200,000 unique donors and 800 in 20 states for the December debate in Los Angeles. The increasingly rigorous requirements of debate in debate have been largely analyzed by the candidates and party activists, since DNC president Tom Pérez has juggled the task of preventing a historically large field from being too difficult of driving for voters while keeping his promise that all those who run would have a fair shot to present a case on the national stage. Perez defended the movements, saying that the campaigns have had a lot of warning and that the candidates who failed to meet the requirements were not building the necessary support to defeat President Donald Trump next year. Party leaders have defended the transparency of their process, saying that the campaigns had no objections when they were informed almost a year ago about qualifications to climb stairs. Before Thursday night's debate, nine candidates wrote to the party leaders urging them to consider changing the ratings for subsequent discussions, arguing that the thresholds had made the competition field less diverse. The field of seven candidates: former Vice President Joe Biden, Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, as well as South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, businessman Andrew Yang and billionaire Tom Steyer, was the smallest and The least diverse. the 2020 cycle, which has sometimes extended to two stages on consecutive nights. The meeting was without the senator from New Jersey, Cory Booker, who did not qualify but has expressed confidence that he will return to the stage for further discussion. California Senator Kamala Harris, on the scene of all previous debates, finished her campaign earlier this month. The qualification deadline for surveys, donations and fundraising is January 10. CNN and The Des Moines Register are hosting the debate at Drake University on January 14, about three weeks before the Democrats made their first primary preferences known on state committees. The next debate is scheduled for February 7 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Democrats will debate in Las Vegas on February 19 and meet for a debate in Charleston, South Carolina, on February 25.

