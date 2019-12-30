The defense keeps its end, the offensive fails against the Broncos – The Reporter

Loading...

How the Raiders qualified on Sunday in a 16-15 loss to the Denver Broncos in their regular season finale:

PASS THE OFFENSE: C

Derek Carr's numbers look great (29 of 46 for 391 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions), but the Raiders failed to score a touchdown until they remained 11 seconds in the game. Carr had 12 of 16 for 209 yards in the first half and the Raiders lost 10-3. Darren Waller had five catches for 104 yards at halftime and finished with six for 107. Hunter Renfrow finished with six catches for 102 yards and the lonely touchdown. Renfrow and Waller had also dropped passes.

DeAndre Washington is approached by A.J. Johnson in the first half against Denver.

Execution Offense: D

The Raiders remained quite persistent but had little success, finishing with 22 carries for 97 yards. DeAndre Washington won 22 yards on 11 carries and finished with 17 carries and 77 yards, but 36 of them came in a race in the first possession of the third quarter and the Raiders failed to score on the drive. Fullback Alec Ingold was denied in a fourth-goal attempt from the 1-yard line. Eliminate Washnigton's long run and the Raiders averaged 2.9 yards per carry.

Drew Lock looks down the field in the first half in a 16-15 victory over the Raiders.

STEP DEFENSE: B-minus

Drew Lock finished 17 of 28 for 177 yards and a touchdown, not exactly flashy numbers, and the Raiders were mostly difficult in coverage. DaeShon Hamilton had five catches for 65 yards and Courtland Sutton four for 52. Trayvon Mullen was called to grab a fist full of jersey in the end zone, which led to the Broncos' lonely touchdown, but had a solid game. Lamarcus Joyner also broke a pass. Maxx Crosby had 1 1/2 captures, sharing one with Johnathan Hankins.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby drops Diontae Spencer for a loss in a career attempt.

OPERATING DEFENSE: A-minus

Phillip Lindsay needed 18 carries to win 53 yards and had no more than eight yards. The most effective runner was Lock, who averaged 4.8 yards per carry in six revolts, ending with 29 yards. In total, the Broncos had 70 yards on 27 carries or 2.6 yards per attempt. Curtis Riley, Crosby, Maurice Hurst and Clelin Ferrell had tackles for losses. Riley led the Raiders with five tackles.

Daniel Carlson kicks one of three field goals in the fourth quarter against Denver.

SPECIAL EQUIPMENT: C

Daniel Carlson hooked a wide left in a 39-yard field goal attempt at the Raiders' first possession, but then became 23, 33 and 28 yards. Punter A.J. Cole hit only three times, but placed one in 10 and another in 11. He has been solid all season. Renfrow cushioned a clearance but was lucky that Ingold recovered it. There was nothing important in the return game of either team.

TRAINING: B

The Raiders started the game with short hands without Josh Jacobs and Richie Incognito and then lost Will Compton, Tyrell Williams, Jalen Richard and Nick Morrow to injuries during the course of the game. Still they put themselves in a position to win. That's because Jon Gruden opted for field goals to be 16-6 and 16-9 when he had to wonder if going to a first down or touchdown was the right decision. The Raiders played hard, but not particularly well and, for the most part, the strategy was solid.

