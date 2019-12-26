The decorated World War II veterinarian who completed dozens of deadly missions in a balsa wood plane

Loading...

Almost 80 years ago – for many a lifetime – Thomas Horton trained to fly in a balsa wood bomber.

Yes, this wood: the material that is lighter than air and that you buy in pre-cut sheets to assemble your children's toy glides. The wood that sinks to the thickness of a salt water when you enter it.

Horton flew three generations of the World War II wooden plane, officially called de Havilland DH 98, which earned it the nickname Mosquito in 111 missions over Germany. And almost 80 years after leaving New Zealand, his home country awarded him the service medal.

There was a double present in the Monday afternoon presentation from Graham Streatfield, the Royal New Zealand Air Force commander, who was subordinate to the New Zealand embassy in Washington DC. Horton received the medal and a smaller, 5 cm version of it in time for Christmas and Horton's 100th birthday on Sunday December 29th.

"Should you ever choose to wear your measuring dress (uniform)," Streatfield said of the miniature medal, which was banded in the same royal and Wedgwood shades of blue, red, and spring green as the full-size one.

Horton accepted the late gratitude and eyed his tapes with a mischievous grin.

"My mess dress? To be perfectly honest, I gave it to a local cast of actors about 20 years ago," he said.

Horton lives with his daughter Gail Hoddinott from Naples together with his son Peter Horton from St. Petersburg. All three were baffled by the Luftwaffe's decision to award the medal almost 80 years after Horton's daring flights over Germany.

The medal itself, the Defense Service Medal, has only been around since 2011, Streatfield explained. It was created to honor New Zealand's Vietnam veterans who came home without recognition. In order to do justice to other veterans, the Luftwaffe has extended the awarding of this medal to every veteran by three years since 1945.

At the age of 99, Horton was on Streatfield's list, if not all of his nation.

"It's not quite as great as the one you have," Streatfield admitted when he handed Horton the medal and letter of congratulations from New Zealand Air Force chief and US Air Force chief David Goldfein.

A de Havilland F-8 mosquito was flown in Langley by NACA pilot Bill Gray during the aircraft's longitudinal stability and control investigations

(NASA photo)

Horton has an impressive set of medals for his work, including the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Distinguished Service Order. They are a small reflection of the danger Horton has flown through.

He and his squadron in the Mossies, as the troops were nicknamed Mosquito, flew anti-shipping patrols across the North Sea to disrupt German supply lines. They flew missions to bomb special targets or lure Germans into the sky so that other Allied fighters could shoot them down.

"We thought we were doing a great job. It wasn't until much later that I realized that we were bait," he said with the ironic giggle of someone who is happy to have this knowledge afterwards.

Flying a plane with nicknames from Wooden Wonder to Timber Terror had drawbacks.

"We had no weapons on it at all," he said. Mosquitoes could not shoot back. So the goal was to avoid confrontation in the air. With its light weight and Zephyr speed, the Mossie was the fastest vehicle in the sky for almost the entire war.

"It was a remarkable plane," Horton recalled. "The mosquito started out as a light bomber with four 250-pound bombs. Then someone got the good idea that it could fly with four 500-pound bombs. So they put them on and they flew with them."

During the war, the payload became heavier, the designers added bigger and bigger engines, cannons or rockets and torpedoes for hunting. Horton flew with them and set off on high night missions and low-level daylight work.

"The poor old mosquito occasionally had 5,000 pounds of bombs with it until the end of the war," he recalled. He also remembered being a happy pilot. He only lost an engine once.

After the war, Horton remained with the Royal Air Force and eventually came to the United States as part of the NATO command. Until he moved to Naples, Horton and his UK-born wife lived with their family in Alexandria, Virginia.

Jets have long overtaken the wooden plane, and there is only one mosquito that flies regularly at the Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach. Although there may be a few fellow pilots who survive, there is only one Horton who still masters a funny joke.

Streatfield was supposed to give Horton a blue and gold tie from the New Zealand Air Force, but the ties hadn't arrived on time. In military camaraderie, Streatfield had brought his own for Horton.

"I couldn't get you one in time. But I can get you a new one to replace it," he offered.

"You don't have to do that. I'm very happy with this," said Horton, adding smartly, "What do I owe you?"

"Nothing," said Streatfield, but then leaned over to his almost hundred-year-old colleague to annoy him again. "Buy me a beer."

