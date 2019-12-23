The decline of social networks in the 2010s: a status report

Loading...

How infrastructure remade our world since 2010

"We don't have the best reputation for privacy at this time," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted at his company's conference last April, as he was implementing another new vision for Facebook's infrastructure.

In general, social networks have been the most effective system in the world for spreading hyperbole, so Zuckerberg's statement on stage that day was comparatively extraordinary. Facebook's privacy incidents over the years have been so numerous and serious that ZDNet has already established a type of hall of fame for them. At the top of this list is an incident that literally may have changed the world, covered in depth by Charlie Osborne of ZDNet: the exchange of at least 87 million personal records of Facebook users worldwide, with the operations group Cambridge Analytica policies. As Zack Whittaker of ZDNet reported, this company has been linked to disinformation campaigns responsible for agitating political activism that favors the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union and the Republican candidate in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Last February, a select committee of the United Kingdom Parliament largely blamed this illicit connection and the extraordinary sequels that followed, at the foot of Mark Zuckerberg. As found in the committee report (PDF):

The scale and importance of the GSR / Cambridge Analytica violation was such that its appearance should have been referred to Mark Zuckerberg as its CEO immediately. The fact that it was not so is evidence that Facebook did not treat the violation with the seriousness it deserved. It was a profound failure of governance within Facebook that its CEO did not know what was happening, the company now maintains, until the problem was made public for everyone in 2018. The incident shows Facebook's fundamental weakness in the management of its responsibilities towards people whose data is used for their own business interests.

According to recent statistics compiled by the web analysis firm StatCounter, Facebook remains responsible for generating approximately two-thirds of the global web activity related to social networks. Its millions of users (many of them real) are in a situation that would have surprised Ray Bradbury. The intelligence services discovered that the powers that would resurrect the Soviet Empire had carried out a disinformation scheme aimed at the Western world, especially the United Kingdom and the United States. The main tools of the scheme were Facebook, Instagram (part of Facebook), Twitter, Google Plus (now disappeared) and YouTube (part of Google).

The apparent objectives of these powers, led by Russia, came true, and spectacularly. The citizens of the United Kingdom voted in favor of their country leaving the European Union. A reality show presenter with no public service experience was elected president of the United States. And a comedian who was lucky enough to portray the president of Ukraine on television, an adjacent country whose territory they would like to see attached, was elected president of Ukraine. There is no evidence that disinformation campaigns were directly responsible for any of these events: that the agitation of social networks changed people's votes or that these trends are directly correlated. But that has always been the case with misinformation: it masks its own trail of evidence.

All this can explain serenity and self-confidence, if in fact your emotions can be read so clearly, so Mark Zuckerberg dismissed this incident, along with everyone else on the growing mountain, as a failure.

"As our world has expanded," Zuckerberg told his conference audience at a time, "we face a new challenge: we all need to find our place in this much bigger world, and it can be difficult to find and feel that you have a unique sense of purpose when you are connected to billions of people at the same time.Privacy gives us the freedom to be ourselves.It is easier to feel that you belong when you are part of smaller communities and among your closest friends.

"So it's not surprising," the CEO continued, "that the fastest ways we all communicate online are private messages, in small groups and in stories. As the world grows bigger and more connected, we need that feeling of intimacy. " More than ever."

Anyone who has written or sketched public speeches for a living can detect when a paragraph or passage has been specially constructed to move the listener's attention beyond an obvious error. Zuckerberg is the type of language that defense lawyers use to testify before jurors. It envelops us in the warm blanket of an altruistic society, and projects its platform as the source of that heat. It invites us to make judgments that relocate the focus of our deliberations on how we feel and if we are happy.

Happiness is a chemical reaction. The neurochemist considered primarily responsible for the sensation of pleasure is dopamine. Humans often choose behavioral patterns that simplify, or even wire, the reception of dopamine. Addiction is often the result of wiring the reward centers that consume dopamine in the brain such that the behaviors that trigger these rewards seem inevitable.

Dopamine enters our history of the decline of social networks at this point for a reason that does not coincide: the complete premise of Facebook, some researchers and psychologists believe, is like a system designed to activate the reward centers of their users' brains , as a means of continuing and ensuring their usage patterns.

Anxiety Attack

The notion that social networks can become the subject of an addiction is not new, especially for this publication. Almost nine years ago, ZDNet contributor Zack Whittaker shared his personal story of the similarities he noticed in his life, between when he stopped using Facebook for a week and when he quit smoking. Later, Zack shared his observations on the conditions that one should recognize, both in life and in mentality, which should serve as signs of being addicted to the use of social media platforms.

As ZDNet reported, the researchers developed a quantitative means to rate one's interactivity levels with Facebook, to determine if one officially crossed the threshold of obsession. Quickly, someone designated an appropriate acronym for the catalyst for this obsession: FOMO (Fear of being lost). In 2013, the Oxford Dictionary officially adopted the term as a legitimate word. Eileen Brown of ZDNet reported in a survey that claimed to present evidence that everyone suffers from FOMO in one degree or another. What turned out to be a good thing, as marketing specialists discovered that customers could take advantage of FOMO to their advantage by attracting and retaining customers.

As with any substance that loses its rewarding effects over time, sellers should be advised that taking advantage of FOMO as a customer attraction tool has its limits. As summarized by the Harvard Medical School, "addiction exerts a long and powerful influence on the brain that manifests itself in three different ways: craving for the object of addiction, loss of control over its use and continuous participation with it to despite the adverse consequences. "

According to Rand Corporation, the results of a 2018 survey published by the Royal Society for Public Health in the United Kingdom found a correlation between people aged 14 to 24 between the use of Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook and negative mental health symptoms. This correlation, argue the authors of the King University report "The Psychology of Social Media" (PDF) is physical and, with the right equipment, you can actually see: "The ventral tegmental area (VTA) is one of the main parties responsible for determining the system of rewards in people's bodies, "explains King U." When social media users receive positive comments (I like it), their brains trigger dopamine receptors, which is facilitated in part for the VTA ".

Almost at the same time, a study from the University of Pittsburgh published in the American Journal of Health Behavior examined the behavioral patterns of social networks of 1,730 people between the ages of 19 and 32. Participants in this study used social networks to varying degrees and were grouped into categories based on their usage patterns. What most worried these researchers was an apparent correlation between the online behavior of the high-use "wired" group and their other personal traits that are already associated with anxiety and depression:

It may be that this particular pattern of SMU (use of social networks) is indicative of a concern and hyper-vigilant surveillance of social networks. For example, people with a cable connection can routinely participate in attention-seeking behaviors, reflected in high-volume SMUs, such as frequent status updates and subsequent "like" verification. This concern can lead to depression if the individual does not receive the desired comments from their audience on social networks. Similarly, the "fear of getting lost" (FOMO), characterized by the desire to remain continuously connected, and the "Snapstreaks", metrics of consecutive daily "Snaps" between friends on Snapchat, can contribute to hyper-vigilant surveillance in social networks. These behaviors derived from social networks can mimic and contribute to anxiety symptoms.

A later project, this time not carried out by psychiatrists but by the business school of Sangji University of South Korea (PDF), tried to establish relationships between these and other similar studies that were being carried out at that time. This project used statistical analysis to correlate what psychiatrists were seeing with the phenomena that social network users themselves reported in the results of their survey.

To be fair, the Sangji report apparently throws its own conclusions as "hypotheses." However, it makes some bold and forceful propositions: the high use of social networks, particularly with Facebook, can be initially driven by the need to belong to people. This need is especially intense among people prone to narcissistic personality disorder, whose dopamine centers are triggered by the needs of self-presentation and admiration. Once the cycle of using social networks begins, users who exhibit the traits of addicts also show traits of voyeurism, observing the lives of other people as a substitute for human relationships that they have not been able to build for themselves.

False positive

That feeling of belonging and intimacy that Zuckerberg was referring to, of not getting lost, not only of being part of something but of being admired for it, can be artificially grounded in two ways. One is through systematic dispensing and state measurement. This is the variable that was the focus of the career of Nobel Prize-winning economist John C. Harsanyi. In Harsanyi's time, there were no means, scientific or automatic, to quantify the social status of a group or of society in general. But this is exactly the currency of social networks based on the Internet; The quantification of social status is precisely why Facebook was created. Social networks use the state as a reward for participation; In addition, as indicated by the Sangji University study, they punish the lack of participation with the elimination of status, which triggers feelings of exclusion and anxiety.

The second method of artificial justification is produced by the ad hoc generation of common belief systems: worlds of information gathered arbitrarily that can be masked as fact. In the absence of true interpersonal exchange, a social networking environment can use the belief in a common concept such as a placebo. The feeling, perhaps the illusion, of the factuality and relevance of these articles may be aggravated by the feeling that users have of what Zuckerberg called "intimacy," which despite their wide spread, these articles were designed or filtered or expressly delivered only to them. These phenomena were validated not only by the studies of the psychiatric and business school, but by the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, in its report on Russian interference in the 2016 elections (PDF).

Among the investigation that the Committee presented as evidence was an MIT investigation on Twitter analysis (PDF), which concluded that a false story, or a fake article disguised as a story, was 70 percent more likely to be retweeted than a true one, especially in circumstances where history had a political context. He also cited a report from the National Bureau of Economic Research in Cambridge, Massachusetts (PDF), which tracked a sea of ​​political tweets about the 2016 elections, produced by humans and automated response systems ("bots"). With horrific graphic details, the NBER report revealed how intensely Twitter human users responded with opposing or opposing positions (for example, argumentatively) to bot tweets (blue lines, below) versus other humans (gray lines).

National Office of Economic Research

Senators who observed the now overwhelming evidence of Russia's effort to disrupt American democracy saw these graphics. This is the real interruption: a scientific measurement of compulsive reactions to political turmoil. The need to belong, these time series graphs indicate, can be satisfied by artificial entities to which no one can belong.

If someone believes that the neo-Soviet disruptors behind this scheme were oblivious to the way they take advantage of an Internet communications system to launch an attack on the psychology of democracy itself, they should conduct a Google search on Vladimir Putin.

Or maybe that's the wrong tactic, because the relevance of what that search reveals could be a random variable. The web, of which social networks are a large part, is capable of corroborating any information that we believe is, or that we wish to be, facts. If a reputable publication presents a fact or makes a statement, its reputation does not have to be questioned for that claim to be disputed. Someone, or something, in social networks can simply deny that such a reputation exists. If the validity, or even the authenticity, of the denier is in doubt, then someone, or something, can corroborate that doubt. So, if the corroborator is a false entity, a "sock puppet," the whole argument becomes moot. Nothing is real, borrow a phrase from the Beatles, and nothing to worry about.

During the testimony before the Congress of Mark Zuckerberg in April 2018, in the last seconds of his allotted time, Senator Ben Sasse (Republican) ruled out what could have been a disposable question: "Do social media companies hire consulting firms ? to help them discover how to get more dopamine feedback loops, so people don't want to leave the platform. "

"No, senator. This is not how we talk about this," Zuckerberg replied, with a prayer asking for analysis, "or how we set up our product teams. We want our products to be valuable to people. And if they are valuable, then people choose to use them. "

It can literally be that simple for man: courage, in his mind, is whatever makes him happy.

