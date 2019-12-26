The decline in the fertility rate in the United States may be stabilizing. Is there any hope for a reversal?

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – American women are having fewer babies, a drop in fertility that has reached even high fertility states like Utah, long known to larger families. The state of the hive, like the rest of the nation, has seen a decrease in fertility for 10 years.

But a close look at the numbers suggests that total fertility in the United States could be stabilizing, albeit at a historically low level.

That is according to a forecast by the consulting firm Demographic Intelligence, which projects fertility and birth rate trends. Stability after years of decline could calm some fears of future economic consequences or fear that the United States will age like Japan and parts of Europe.

The total fertility rate stabilized in the second quarter of 2019, according to demographic intelligence chief Lyman Stone, who said the projection is backed by new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC places the US fertility rate. UU. In 2018, 1,729 births per woman, significantly below the 2.1 rate required to replace the existing population, last seen in 2007. But the predicted decreases in the near future are much smaller than they have been: Demographic intelligence expects total fertility reduced to 1.71 by 2019 and then remained stable at 1.70 in 2020 and 1.69 in 2021.

That is good news because the decline is slowing, but it is bad because there are no signs of a rebound of any magnitude, Stone told the Deseret News.

In a statement released this week, the company said the leveling can be attributed to three things:

– The members of the largest millennial cohort are approaching 20 and 30 years, now "the best time to have children."

– The part of the millennium generation that will be married is expected to increase a bit, and the marriage has a strong correlation with fertility.

– And the 2019 American Family Survey, a nationally representative survey conducted for Deseret News and the Center for the Study of Elections and Democracy at Brigham Young University, finds an increase in the proportion of women who call it "at least something likely "that they will give birth in the next two years.

But nothing is certain, said Stone, who noted that the numbers stabilized temporarily in 2014 before falling further.

Because it is important

Stone sees social and individual reasons for worrying about low fertility. Among the social reasons, economic research shows that lower population growth leads to lower innovation and entrepreneurship, lower economic growth rates per capita and problems with intergenerational transfers, from the stock market to Social Security and sales household.

"The entire economy is an intergenerational transfer," Stone said. "Good luck selling your house if there is no one to buy it."

A decrease in fertility can hamper economic growth and also make it difficult to liquidate retirement assets.

But he is more concerned about the impact on people, including the fact that most women say they would like to have two or three children. Low fertility indicates that the desire is not realized.

"Right now, there are millions of American families who don't have the family life they aspire to," he said. "Those who are not experiencing the main decisive moments of life that have made life meaningful and meaningful to people for millennia."

Even in utah

Predicting a long line of fertility trend in a society that does not have high infant mortality and enjoys modern health standards and life expectancy is difficult, Stone said. Fertility "could go down and down and then keep going down," as in South Korea. It could come down and reappear aggressively, as is happening in some parts of Europe. Or it could stay high and then fall quickly for unexplained reasons, as in Finland, he said.

"At this time, it seems that if the birth conditions remain as they are, a lot of women are not going to have the number of children they want to have," Stone said.

Nor is it as simple as women simply deciding to have more, he added. Delayed marriage is an important factor in fertility decline. Women who postpone trying to have children may discover fertility problems they did not expect. Most people don't even know basic facts about biological clocks, which vary a lot anyway, unless they have had problems getting pregnant or carrying a full term pregnancy, he added.

Utah has high fertility and a young population compared to the vast majority of the country. But Utah's fertility has also decreased. It is difficult to predict whether it will continue.

"Fertility rates continue to fall," said Pamela S. Perlich, director of demographic research at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah. “They may stabilize next year. With the change and policy of the missionary age for young women (who in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can now serve missions at 19 years instead of 21), I hope that many of the missionary women who return will have fewer children and also have them later. That "pregnancy break" should be over, and we should see fertility stabilize here in Utah in the coming years, "he said.

But he does not expect fertility to return to the rates observed in the 1960s, when Utah women had an average of more than four children.

Perlich said that if societies don't adapt, lower fertility rates can cause problems.

“You end up with more older people in relation to people of working age. But it is important to remember that we are very rich, technologically advanced and have the ability to adapt to changing age structures. It is a matter of commitment to the reengineering of institutions to work for the new realities of our communities. Given the cultural base in Utah, the common good has long been a pillar of politics. We are able to adapt our institutions to these new realities, ”said Perlich.