The decline in negative rates is not obvious to investors

Already, the global pool of negative-yielding bonds has gone from its peak of nearly US $ 18 trillion ($ 25.7 trillion) in the middle of the year to US $ 11 billion now. But two forces restrict the behavior of investors when it comes to adjusting market exposures accordingly, that is to say to maintain a debt on the rise while increasing the downward protection.

First, a technically motivated market dynamic that favors higher risk assets and relatively well-kept bonds continues for the moment; and second, the recent decline in negative yield bonds indicates a promising transfer of market drivers that can push risky assets up in 2020, if not beyond.

This second factor is particularly important for longer-term investors who tend to shy away from tactical investment positioning. It is based on the encouraging idea that the decline in negative yield bonds is due to higher global growth prospects which will also develop stronger momentum due to greater fiscal stimulus – a development which would imply the late shift from liquidity support for markets to one based on fundamentals.

As much as I would like to buy wholeheartedly in this explanation, and as much as I remain optimistic in the short-term market, the evidence for such longer-term optimism is far from overwhelming. For now, the recovery in global growth seems much more cyclical than secular and structural; and systemically important countries with fiscal space for significant fiscal stimulus, such as Germany, show little willingness to do so.

The gradual erosion of central banks' appetite for the current negative interest rate regime is as important a reason as others for the decline in the yield bond pool negative. And the longer-term implications for the markets are less reassuring. Confronted with the institutional and socio-political context discussed in my 2016 book The Only Game in Town, including the cascading series of unintended consequences and collateral damage from overdependence on central banks, more and more people are realizing that negative rates eat away at economic dynamism and true financial stability by:

Undermine banking intermediation and encourage excessive risk-taking by non-banks.

The erosion of financial viability and the safe management of new long-term financial protection products for households such as life insurance and pension plans, further accentuating other incentives for savings higher.

Encourage the excessive issuance of corporate debt, which supports zombie companies and contributes to a misallocation of resources across the economy.

Although a large-scale withdrawal from central banks of ultra-low rates and accommodative balance sheet policies does not seem imminent, the bar is raised for another round of significant easing in monetary policy, in particular regarding the extent of monetary stimulus in 2019.

Indeed, without the kind of policy transfer that others and I have been talking about for quite some time – from overdependence on unconventional central bank measures to growth policy more global from governments – the risk will increase in 2020, which will reduce liquidity market support will not be sufficiently compensated by the improvement in fundamentals. This poses a conundrum for long-term investors, who cannot simply hope that their legitimate short-term optimism will spread over the full horizon.

