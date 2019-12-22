The decade-long CFL 3DownNation team: specialists

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com
Below are the first four players to be named to the 3DownNation CFL team.
These are the unrecognized contributors – the specialists, the players who can have a huge impact on any game without minimizing attack or defense.
The race was tight at placekicker, on the run from the bettor and tight at the long snapper where we imagine that the voters had a hard time assessing the candidates.
The player who finished at the top of the ballot has their name marked with an asterisk (*).
placekicker
Justin Medlock *
Toronto Argonauts (2010)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2011, 2014-2015)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2016-present)
129 games, 337 out of 390 goals (86.4%), 332 out of 338 converted (98.2%)
Gray Cup Champion (2019)
Best player in the CFL special teams (2016)
CFL star (2016)
East Division Star (2011, 2015)
West Division Star (2016)
Honorable mentions
1) René's parades
2) Paul McCallum
3) Sean Whyte
Punter
Rob Maver *
Calgary Stampeders (2010-2019)
163 games, 921 punts, 37.3 net yard average, 45.0 gross yard average
Gray Cup Champion (2012, 2018)
CFL Star (2012, 2013)
West Division Star (2012-2014)
Honorable mentions
1) Richie Leone
2) Justin Medlock
3) Paul McCallum
Long snapper
Chad Rempel *
Toronto Argonauts (2010-2013)
Saskatchewan Roughriders (2014)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2015-present)
134 games
Gray Cup Champion (2012, 2019)
Honorable mentions
1) Randy Chevrier
2) Martin Bedard
3) Jake Reinhart
returner
Brandon Banks *
Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2013-present)
101 games, 478 returns, 7,412 return yards (average 15.5 yards), 13 touchdowns
Best CFL Player (2019)
CFL star (2014, 2014, 2018, 2019)
East Division Star (2014-2019)
Honorable mentions
1) Stefan Logan
2) Chad Owens
3) Chris Rainey
4) Chris Williams
5) Marcus Thigpen
6) Larry Taylor
Depth table
With our specialists in place, this is what the depth chart of the 3DownNation team of all decades looks like. Come back tomorrow when we release the defensive back.