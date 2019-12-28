The decade-long CFL 3DownNation team: receivers

Loading...

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.ca

The past decade has seen dozens of elite receivers take the field in the CFL, leaving a plethora of powerful options for our team.

We have listed 16 recipients for whom our contributors and readers can vote. Here's who made the cut.

The player who finished at the top of the ballot has their name marked with an asterisk (*). The full ballot can be viewed at the bottom of this article.

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.ca

1) Green S.J.

Montreal Alouettes (2010-2016)

Toronto Argonauts (2017-present)

157 games, 690 receptions, 9,869 yards, 57 touchdowns

Gray Cup Champion (2010, 2017)

CFL Star (2013, 2017)

East Division Star (2011-2015, 2017-2019)

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

2) Adarius Bowman

Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2010, 2018)

Eskimos of Edmonton (2011-2017)

Montreal Alouettes (2018)

117 games, 574 receptions, 8,208 yards, 40 touchdowns

Gray Cup Champion (2015)

CFL star (2014-2016)

West Division Star (2014-2016)

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

3) Emmanuel Arceneaux

BEFORE CHRIST. Lions (2010, 2013-2018)

Saskatchewan Roughriders (2019-present)

122 games, 515 receptions, 7,560 yards, 50 touchdowns

CFL star (2015, 2016)

West Division Star (2014-2016)

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.ca

4) Weston Dressler

Saskatchewan Roughriders (2010-2015)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2016-2018)

115 games, 597 receptions, 6,768 yards, 51 touchdowns

Gray Cup Champion (2013)

CFL Star (2012, 2013)

West Division Star (2011-2013)

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

5) Nik Lewis

Calgary Stampeders (2010-2014)

Montreal Alouettes (2015-2017)

121 games, 597 receptions, 7,017 yards, 33 touchdowns

Gray Cup Champion (2014)

CFL star (2010-2012)

West Division Star (2010-2012)

East Division Star (2016)

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

6) Chad Owens



Toronto Argonauts (2010-2015)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2016)

Saskatchewan Roughriders (2017)

104 games, 520 receptions, 6,207 yards, 27 touchdowns

Gray Cup Champion (2012)

CFL player par excellence (2012)

Player of the CFL special teams (2010)

Player of the East Division special teams (2011)

CFL star (2010-2012, 2014)

East Division Star (2010-2014)

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

7) Greg Ellingson

Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2013-2014)

Ottawa Redblacks (2015-2018)

Edmonton Eskimos (2019-present)

107 games, 502 receptions, 7,265 yards, 41 touchdowns

Gray Cup Champion (2016)

CFL Star (2017)

East Division Star (2016-2018)

West Division Star (2019)

Honorable mentions

1) Bryan Burnham

2) Andy Fantuz *

3) Fred stamps

4) Brad Sinopoli

5) Derel Walker

6) Chris Williams

7) Marquay McDaniel

8) Chris Getzlaf

9) Luke Tasker

Depth table

Our receivers are officially in place, so here is an update to our ten-year team depth chart. Our seven pass catchers are mostly submarines, so we had to be creative when deciding who would line offshore.

Don't forget to come back to 3DownNation tomorrow when we unveil our three half-straps.