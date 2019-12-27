The decade-long CFL 3DownNation team: offensive line

Loading...

A stellar offensive line is one of the best assets of a team. Control of the line of scrimmage is essential to the racing game, overcoming the attack and managing the clock.

We were the best offensive line of the decade, consisting of three tackles, three guards and two centers.

The player who finished at the top of the ballot has their name marked with an asterisk (*).

Tackle

1) Stanley Bryant *

Calgary Stampeders (2010-2014)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2015-present)

156 games

Gray Cup Champion (2014, 2019)

Best offensive lineman in the CFL (2017, 2018)

CFL star (2013, 2014, 2017-2019)

West Division Star (2013, 2014, 2017-2019)

2) Jovan Olafioye

BEFORE CHRIST. Lions (2010-2016, 2018)

Montreal Alouettes (2017)

156 games

Gray Cup Champion (2011)

Best offensive lineman in the CFL (2012)

Offensive lineman par excellence of the Western Division (2011, 2015)

CFL star (2011-2016)

West Division Star (2010-2016)

3) Chris Van Zeyl

Toronto Argonauts (2010-2018)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2019-present)

173 games

Gray Cup Champion (2012, 2017)

Best offensive lineman in the CFL (2019)

CFL star (2013, 2017, 2019)

East Division Star (2013, 2014, 2016-2019)

Honorable mentions

1) SirVincent Rogers

2) Josh Bourke

3) Derek Dennis

4) Glenn January

5) Joel Figueroa

Keep

1) Brendon LaBatte *

Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2010-2011)

Saskatchewan Roughriders (2012-present)

146 games

Gray Cup Champion (2013)

Best offensive lineman in the CFL (2013)

CFL star (2011, 2013-2015, 2017, 2018)

East Division Star (2010, 2011)

West Division Star (2012-2015, 2017, 2018)

2) Ryan Bomben

Montreal Alouettes (2011-2014, 2018)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2015-2017)

Toronto Argonauts (2018-2019)

155 games

East Division Star (2015-2018)

3) Peter Dyakowski

Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2010-2016)

Saskatchewan Roughriders (2017)

118 games

East Division Star (2012)

Honorable mentions

1) Shane Bergman

2) Matt O’Donnell

3) Dmitri Tsoumpas

4) Siméon Rottier

5) Sukh Chungh

Center

1) Jon Gott *

Calgary Stampeders (2010-2013)

Ottawa Redblacks (2014-2018)

136 games

Gray Cup Champion (2016)

Best offensive lineman in the Eastern Division (2016)

CFL star (2015, 2016)

East Division Star (2015, 2016)

2) Luc Brodeur-Jourdain

Montreal Alouettes (2010-2019)

151 games

Gray Cup Champion (2010)

CFL star (2012)

East Division Star (2012, 2014)

Honorable mentions

1) Angus Reid

2) Dominic Picard

3) Jeff Keeping

4) Sean McEwen

5) Matthias Goossen

6) Kristian Matte

The offensive line is established, joining the rest of our ten-year-old team. Come back tomorrow to see who our seven receivers will be.