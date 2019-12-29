The decade-long CFL 3DownNation team: looking back

Loading...

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

Two candidates in this category came close to first place, finishing with one vote on each other. One was the top performer for most of the decade, while the other dominated the league for three years.

The years 2010 are defined in part by the domination of national ball carriers. Our top three runners are Canadian, which would have been impossible to predict given the way the Americans held the position in the 1990s and early 2000s.

The player who finished at the top of the ballot has their name marked with an asterisk (*).

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

1) Andrew Harris

BEFORE CHRIST. Lions (2010-2015)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2016-present)

169 games, 9,038 rushing yards, 5,107 receiving yards, 79 touchdowns

Gray Cup Champion (2012, 2019)

Gray Cup MVP (2019)

Gray MVC Cup (2019)

Best Canadian Player of the CFL (2017)

CFL star (2012, 2015-2018)

West Division Star (2012, 2015-2019)

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

2) Jon Cornish *

Calgary Stampeders (2010-2015)

90 games, 6,455 rushing yards, 1,564 receiving yards, 52 touchdowns

Gray Cup Champion (2014)

CFL Player of the Year (2013)

Best Canadian Player in the CFL (2012-2014)

CFL star (2012-2014)

West Division Star (2011-2014)

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

3) Jérôme Messam

BEFORE CHRIST. Lions (2010)

Eskimos of Edmonton (2011-2012)

Montreal Alouettes (2013)

Saskatchewan Roughriders (2014-2015)

Calgary Stampeders (2015-2017)

Saskatchewan Roughriders (2018)

132 games, 5,689 rushing yards, 2,022 receiving yards, 36 touchdowns

Best Canadian Player in the CFL (2011, 2016)

CFL Star (2011, 2016)

West Division Star (2011, 2015, 2016)

Gray MVC Cup (2017)

Honorable mentions

1) C.J. Gable

2) William Powell

3) Tyrell Sutton

4) Kory sheets

5) Brandon Whitaker

Depth table

We only have one position left and this is the most important in the game. Tomorrow we will complete the ten-year CFL squad, announcing the quarterbacks.