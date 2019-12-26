The decade-long CFL 3DownNation team: defensive line

Loading...

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

What is a great defense without a front-elite?

Here are the top six defensive liners of the past decade; the four starters were runaway winners, but the vote for the two backup seats was extremely tight.

The player who finished at the top of the ballot has their name marked with an asterisk (*).

Defensive tackle



Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

1) Almondo Sewell *

Edmonton Eskimos (2011-present)

139 games, 282 tackles, 60 sacks, two forced fumbles

Gray Cup Champion (2015)

CFL Star (2013-2017, 2019)

West Division Star (2012-2017, 2019)

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

2) Ted Laurent



Eskimos of Edmonton (2011-2013)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2014-present)

142 games, 186 tackles, 48 ​​sacks, seven forced fumbles

CFL star (2014-2015)

West Division Star (2012)

East Division Star (2014-2016, 2018)

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

3) Micah Johnson

Calgary Stampeders (2013-2018)

Saskatchewan Roughriders (2019-present)

96 games, 184 tackles, 45 sacks, six forced fumbles, two interceptions

Gray Cup Champion (2014, 2018)

CFL star (2016-2018)

West Division Star (2016-2018)

Honorable mentions

1) Cleyon Laing

2) Zack Evans

3) Tearrius George

4) Bryant Turner

Defensive end

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

1) Charleston Hughes *

Calgary Stampeders (2010-2017)

Saskatchewan Roughriders (2018-2019)

157 games, 383 tackles, 119 sacks, 28 forced fumbles, three interceptions

Gray Cup Champion (2014)

Best Player in the West Division (2013)

CFL star (2012, 2013, 2016-2019)

West Division Star (2010, 2012, 2013, 2015-2019)

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

2) John Bowman

Montreal Alouettes (2010-present)

169 games, 354 tackles, 105 sacks, 23 forced fumbles, one interception

Gray Cup Champion (2010)

CFL Star (2010, 2015)

East Division Star (2010, 2012-2015, 2017-2019)

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

3) Odell Willis

Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2010-2011)

Saskatchewan Roughriders (2012)

Eskimos of Edmonton (2013-2017)

BEFORE CHRIST. Lions (2018-present)

175 games, 238 tackles, 91 sacks, 22 forced fumbles, three interceptions

Gray Cup Champion (2015)

CFL Star (2011, 2014)

East Division Star (2011)

West Division Star (2014)

Honorable mentions

1) Willie Jefferson

2) John Chick

3) Shawn Lemon

4) Marcus Howard

Depth table

