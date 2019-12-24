The decade-long CFL 3DownNation team: defensive backs

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com
No team can succeed without a strong secondary, which is why we went for the best CFL defensive backs of the decade.
Defensive backs are on the move – many of the players on this list have spent their careers in different high school positions. We have tried to place each candidate below in the position where they have spent the majority (if not all) of their career.
The player who finished at the top of the ballot has their name marked with an asterisk (*).
cornerback
Screen capture courtesy of Ticats.ca
1) Delvin Breaux *
Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2013-2014, 2018-2019)
49 games, 110 tackles, six forced fumbles, two interceptions, a bag
CFL Star (2014, 2018)
East Division Star (2014, 2018)
Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com
2) Jovon Johnson
Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2010-2013)
Ottawa Redblacks (2014-2015)
Montreal Alouettes (2016)
Saskatchewan Roughriders (2017-2018)
151 games, 431 tackles, 26 interceptions, eight sacks, eight forced fumbles
Best CFL Defensive Player (2011)
CFL Star (2011)
East Division Star (2010-2012, 2015)
Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com
3) Dante Marsh
BEFORE CHRIST. Lions (2010-2014)
83 games, 275 tackles, 16 interceptions, three forced fumbles, a bag
Gray Cup Champion (2011)
West Division Star (2011, 2013)
Honorable mentions
1) Tommie Campbell
2) Chris Randle
3) Dwight Anderson
4) Joe Burnett
5) Billy Parker
6) Chris Thompson
7) Geoff Tisdale
Half
Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com
1) Brandon Smith
Calgary Stampeders (2010-2019)
149 games, 578 tackles, 17 interceptions, seven forced fumbles, six sacks
Gray Cup Champion (2014, 2018)
CFL star (2014)
West Division Star (2014)
Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com
2) Ryan Phillips
BEFORE CHRIST. Lions (2010-2016)
Montreal Alouettes (2017)
124 games, 267 tackles, 25 interceptions, four sacks, three forced fumbles
Gray Cup Champion (2011)
CFL star (2010, 2012, 2013)
West Division Star (2010, 2012, 2013, 2015)
Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com
3) Aaron Grymes
Eskimos of Edmonton (2013-2015, 2017-2018)
BEFORE CHRIST. Lions (2019-present)
82 games, 235 tackles, 12 interceptions, two forced fumbles, a bag
Gray Cup Champion (2015)
CFL star (2015)
West Division Star (2015)
Honorable mentions
1) Jamar Wall
2) Ed Gainey *
3) T.J. Lee
4) Jonathan Hefney
5) Emanuel Davis
6) Jerald Brown
7) T.J. Bruyère
security
Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com
1) Antoine Pruneau
Ottawa Redblacks (2014-present)
93 games, 321 tackles, nine interceptions, four sacks, four forced fumbles
Gray Cup Champion (2016)
East Division Star (2017)
Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com
2) Tyron Brackenridge *
Saskatchewan Roughriders (2011-2015)
75 games, 250 tackles, 10 interceptions, 10 forced fumbles, four bags
Gray Cup Champion (2013)
CFL star (2013, 2014)
West Division Star (2013, 2014)
Honorable mentions
1) Marc-Olivier Brouillette
2) Craig Butler
3) Taylor Loffler
4) Mike Edem
5) Jermaine Gabriel
Depth table
With two groups of positions down, this is how our depth graph evolves. Yes, we know that two players have the number 6. For the needs of this team, we allow it.