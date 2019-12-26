The current large stock of FCA requires generous offers at staff prices

Loading...

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) offers its most generous discounts in a decade because it wants to boost the sales of its Dodge, Jeep and Ram brands.

According to Bloomberg, FCA had collected no less than 70,000 unassigned cars at the beginning of December due to a movement to streamline production using data analysis to predict demand. A number of dealers claim that this delivery has prompted FCA to force them to buy vehicles from a "sales bank" that they think is difficult to sell.

Consolidation: Carlos Tavares, CEO of PSA-FCA, suggests that no brands will be cut into Mega Merger

The practice of using a sales bank means that a car manufacturer builds up an inventory of tens of thousands of vehicles that his dealers have not ordered.

FCA recently introduced a tool led by former Amazon director Mark Stewart who wants to predict how many vehicles and the exact vehicle finishes that the car manufacturer should sell. FCA claims that this new system saved $ 445 million in the third quarter and removed 140,000 vehicles from its total inventory. The car manufacturer denies running a sales bank and says that the oversupply is simply a short-term side effect of this new system.

Although dealers may not be so happy with buying from FCA's inventory, this may now be a good time for consumers to buy, as many FCA models are available to the general public with staff prices, car and driver reports. FCA sales staff have also been asked to work overtime to sell more vehicles and reduce unallocated inventory to zero before Christmas.

