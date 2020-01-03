The CPU market share of AMD is nowhere near 40%. Not yet, at least

Loading...

AMD has had one gigantic winning series since the release of its first generation of Ryzen processors in 2017 and shows no signs of slowing down. Although this has resulted in a large increase in the user base, some outlets and publications report that AMD's market share has now reached 40%, which is not even close to the truth. AMD is doing well, but not so well. Yet.

Until the release of the first generation of Ryzen processors, everyone knew that you bought AMD if you wanted to go with a small budget for money. If you wanted something else, especially game performance, you bought Intel. But that all changed with Ryzen. With AMD's Ryzen 3000 CPU & # 39; s, it has almost been turned upside down and Intel has to lower prices to remain competitive.

The 12-core Ryzen 3700X from AMD has proven to be incredibly popular with the Zen 2 chips. Then Baker / Digital Trends

In recent months we have seen reports of AMD-dominant do-it-yourself markets in Germany, with more than 80% of CPU sales. Enthusiastic groups also overwhelmingly prefer AMD, and the PassMark benchmark survey recently reported that 40% of its users used AMD CPUs.

That is an amazing statistic at first sight. Some publications have reported for face value and suggest that AMD now controls nearly half of the processor market. But that's just not true.

PassMark is a fantastic benchmark, but the user base is not universal or complete. It focuses entirely on Intel and AMD CPUs, so no alternatives that make up a small percentage of the total. It is only Windows, so alternative operating systems such as Chrome OS, Linux and MacOS are excluded. It is also a benchmark aimed at enthusiasts who want to test their new system, and therefore does not have a broad, regular demography.

The PassMark data points show a significant increase in AMD CPUs that perform the benchmark, suggesting that more AMD CPUs have been purchased by enthusiasts. But viewed in isolation, those results can be misleading. Intel has not released much in the area of ​​desktop CPU & # 39; s this year, while AMD has. That makes it more likely that new AMD CPU owners want to test their system and see what it can do with benchmarks such as PassMark. Intel CPU owners may be less inclined to do this.

If we look at other data points to compare PassMark's findings, things are not so bright for the red team. In the Steam Hardware Survey, which includes around 90 million monthly active gamers, Intel definitely dominates with nearly 84% of the market, while AMD languishes at just 16%. This is due to an increase of more than three percent for Intel in December 2019, which destroyed almost all the profits that AMD had made in recent months.

Market research firm, Mercury Research, published a report in November that claimed that the market share of AMD on desktop had increased to 18 percent, an increase of 5% on an annual basis. The share in the laptop space had risen to 14.7%.

Intel retains a dominant hold on the market and the global mind share.

The most exciting statistic for AMD in other reports is Forbes' breakdown of both IT and Intel fortunes. It claims that after withdrawing a few percent of the market share in 2017 and 2018, AMD was at 33% of the CPU market from December 2019. That is impressive. But it is still a long way from the coveted 40% figure being advertised.

This should not take away from the fact that AMD is rising after its own successes and the repeated failures of Intel in recent years. AMD has not performed well in its own PassMark dataset since 2007, and as other sources show, market share is increasing. If something is wrong with Intel & # 39; s overwhelming Comet Lake leaks, it is likely to continue in the future.

But Intel retains a dominant hold on the market and the global mind share. It is true that enthusiasts and those who are most in tune with the latest and greatest technology are flocking to AMD Ryzen processors – and with good reason – but those who have always used Intel or are upgrading older systems cannot be guaranteed to switch based on assessments and statistics only. Intel has been at the top of the pile for a long time, and it will take more months and years of competition before AMD moves its way closer to market parity.

It's coming. But it is not at 40%. Not yet.

Recommendations from the editors