The cowboys want to move on from head coach Jason Garrett

For several weeks, Jason Garrett's status as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys has been surrounded by rumblings. Almost a week after the team ended the 2019 campaign with a final score of 8: 8, no formal decision was announced that added to the organization's speculative fire. On Thursday evening, Ed Werder of ESPN reported that the cowboys had decided to part with Garrett and called the head coach "a lot of care and respect".

With Garrett's contract technically expiring in mid-January, the cowboys don't really have to fire Garrett, with the option to simply let his deal expire. ESPN reports show that the two sides – Jerry and Stephen Jones, representing the cowboys – did not meet on Thursday despite previous appointment. As such, nothing formal has been announced, but after more than 150 games, Garrett will no longer be on the sidelines for 2020 and beyond.

The 53-year-old former quarterback was on the sidelines for more than nine full seasons and took command in the middle of the 2020 season. Garrett set an overall record of 85-67, but in almost a decade, the cowboys failed to reach the NFC Championship Game (or Super Bowl) and Dallas missed the postseason in three of the last five seasons.

As one of the biggest brands in the NFL and with a quarterback on site at Dak Prescott, the cowboys will be a job that could attract a prominent name. With that in mind, the search can begin seriously, but it currently seems clear that Garrett is no longer the type in Dallas.

