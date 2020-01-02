The concept of the home app represents a flexible layout, streamlined operation

Loading...

A concept of the Home app on Behance provides a difficult trick: combining strength and flexibility with ease of use.

Apple has done its best to walk that line, devices appear as simple on / off buttons, while long presses reveal more powerful controls. For lights, for example, you can tap a button to turn it on or off, and long press to adjust the brightness or color – and to do things like assign to another room …

Chinese fine arts student Lu Yuhang has taken this to a new level with his smart home app concept. It is not specifically positioned as a concept of the Home app, rather as a more generic concept, but it is clear that the goal is the same: one place to control all your smart home devices.

The most important thing is a flexible grid with which users can decide which content they want where.

Users get full control over the font and color for both text labels and buttons. And of course there is a dark mode.

There are photo-realistic displays of devices and there is a much simpler way to move them between rooms so that you can do this with multiple devices at the same time.

Although this is a fairly rare requirement, I found when configuring our smart home that it was often useful to create virtual rooms for easier Siri operation. For example, although our living room is a single room with a dining area, we have a separate "Living Room" and "Dining Room" for HomeKit purposes. The cabinets are also a "room" for lighting, just like the storage space under the platform bed.

You can assign different permissions to different family members, for example limited permissions for children.

The entire concept of the Home app is worth seeing. Let us know what you think in the responses.

