The composer from Montreal uses the musical ancestors to create video game soundtracks – Montreal

If you or your children ever play video games, you may have noticed that they often have pieces of music as seen in a movie. While they can be background for gameplay, video game soundtracks are nothing short of serious work.

Brian D’Oliveira, the composer from Montreal who made the music for the latest Tomb Raider video game, began his journey to set the game in the Amazon jungle and ended it following the footsteps of the royal family. It took four years for the soundtrack and it will be released on vinyl soon.

"I'm living the dream," D’Oliveira, founder of Hacienda Creative, told Global News from his St Henri studio.

Every soundtrack that flows into his soundtracks comes from the huge, wood-paneled studio in the former RCA Victor building in Lacasse. It's the same room where Oscar Peterson and numerous other artists recorded music a generation ago. Since 2015 he has been the basis for D’Oliveira's La Hacienda Creative.

"It's a magical space. Everything we record here sounds good and beautiful."

In the studio, D’Oliveira has thousands of instruments from all over the world.

"These are some of the pipes I got in Mexico," he said when he showed a collection of skull-shaped pipes. "They were used by Aztecs for wars and ceremonies."

The Death Whistles were an integral part of the soundtrack he created for Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the newest part of the popular adventure franchise. The game takes place in Mexico and Peru, so D’Oliveira traveled to Mexico to meet indigenous musicians.

"I spent weeks and weeks with the musicians, learned certain rhythms, the state of mind and the approach," he explained.

He owned a number of finely crafted percussion instruments made by artisans deep in rural Mexico, where the Aztecs once roamed.

"It's great for a fight scene or when there is tension or when it jumps through your temples," he said.

A number of volcanic rocks that he received in Mexico were also used as in-game instruments. The stones cost him a pretty penny in excess baggage fees.

"I found this old man who sold her on the outskirts of a city in the middle of nowhere," said D’Oliveira.

For darker, more scary scenes, he can rub the top of a solid drum, extract sounds from a device he built himself, or use the hurdy-gurdy, a hand-cranked stringed instrument that was invented in Europe centuries ago.

D’Oliveira claims that he can play every single one of the thousands of instruments in his studio on his own.

“I play instruments about 60 hours a week all day. It's a way of being, it's my happy place, ”he said. "If you master a few instruments, all the other instruments become a variation."

"It's like a language."

In addition to games, he writes scores for Netflix shows, films and more. He also wants to devote himself to virtual instruments.

His Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be released on vinyl in February 2020.

