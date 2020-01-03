The Coachella 2020 range has Rage Against The Machine, YUNGBLUD, more

Loading...

Earlier this week, information came in about rumors that playing Coachella in 2020 including My Chemical Romance. Although MCR is not on the final reveal, several of the speculated artists, including Rage against the machine, Frank Ocean and Travis Scott have now been confirmed as headliners.

After days of anticipation, Coachella began to unearth old tweets about their programming from both artists and fans. From wish lists to big dreams, the festival started to tease what was coming with their choices.

Check out some of the established artists through the tweets below.

FKA Twigs

Sorry to see this https://t.co/62PEoO2pjg

– Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

Rage against the machine

Energy 2020 needs https://t.co/w8B1ahdi0H

– Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

Denzel Curry

Ready for a few seconds? https://t.co/OaauRLVsd1

– Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizzard

You are real. Also King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard https://t.co/vPJbcyO5FK

– Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

caribou

CARIBOU. https://t.co/mUhms9qmj1

– Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

Duck sauce

Soooo ready to dodge https://t.co/zEK0HvBv1Q

– Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

Fat slim boy

Bring SPF 50 https://t.co/ljdPkBCXde

– Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

Run The Jewels

99 days https://t.co/hBMdvy1dRb

– Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

BROCKHAMPTON, Charli XCX, Kim Petras, PUP, les Regrettes, Beach Bunny, Code Orange will play alongside Rage Against The Machine on April 10 and 17.

Travis Scott will direct on April 11 and 18 with 21 Savage, Danny Elfman, Swae Lee, Carly Rae Jepsen, Snail Mail, Emo Nite, Mannequin Pussy.

Frank Ocean is headlining April 12 and 19, also with Lana Del Rey, Lil Uzi Vert, FKA Twigs, Lil Nas X, Jessie Reyez, Denzel Curry, Bishop Briggs, (Sandy) Alex G, Alec Benjamin and YUNGBLUD.

Weekend one is sold out, but weekend two presale starts on January 6 at 12 p.m. PST here.

Discover the full range below.

Weekend 1 is full 🌴 Register for weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12:00 p.m. PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P

– Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

More on Coachella

The festival returns for its 21st edition on April 10-12 and April 17-19, 2020 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Rage Against The Machine was previously confirmed to be playing when their reunion went public in November. The group's Instagram post included Coachella dates with a handful of other shows.

Frank Ocean and Travis Scott have both played at the high-level festival in 2012 and 2017, respectively, but it will be the first time that they will have a headline spot.

Are you happy for Coachella 2020? Let us know in the comments below.

