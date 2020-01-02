Loading...

I grew up being a nerd for the news. I read the newspaper on the school bus and in the cafeteria and devoured interviews and cable news whenever I had the opportunity – all in the pursuit of context. I wanted to know what was going on in the world and, as best as I could, why.

And yet, for some reason, my previous trips to the Washington, DC region, even after becoming a writer, never led to a visit to the home of countless journalistic treasures: the Newseum. It wasn't until November 2019 – just over a month before the event's doors were finally closed for financial reasons – that I entered this sacred temple. Now, iconic items like the quill of Thomas Paine and Jon Stewart's Daily Show desk are moving into the store, and countless news nerds and bill-of-rights-ophiles have run out of space to remind them of the need and power of the outdoors Press. The loss feels particularly significant in this era of fake news.

The Newseum has already closed. The second iteration, launched in Arlington, Virginia in 1997, opened on Pennsylvania Avenue in 2008 – with a six-story marble display of the first change to the facade and more than 600,000 square feet (on exceptionally expensive real estate). The immensity and cost (the Newseum has asked for admission while other museums in DC don't) has long been the subject of criticism as people searched for reasons why the museum has been trying to maintain itself for a long time. But even if the doors close, there is hope that the Newseum will rise again in the 2020s … although there is no publicly known plan where exactly. According to the Newseum website, the collection is more likely to travel with planned classrooms and digital exhibits.

Certain elements from The Newseum can of course be just as effective on a screen as they are personal. The gallery of the front pages of newspapers that record our social development over the past 500 years, the map of press freedom around the world (and the places where it doesn't exist) and the list of journalists who died during the reporting, come to mind.

The power of the Pulitzer Prize Photo Gallery is particularly evident in a digital space in which award-winning works on triumphs, tragedies and unforgettable horrors can be seen. I speak with the courage and instinct of first-class photographers. However, there is no substitute for personally seeing a bullet-strewn chariot that reminds you of the horrors of war and the important work of the battle reporter. And the impression of standing in front of a section of the Berlin Wall, with rebellious street art on one side in the shadow of a watchtower, on which once armed men stood, cannot be emphasized enough – two key experiences in the Newseum that really fascinated me.

No digital exhibit could move me like the sight of a giant television antenna on the north tower after September 11, the crushed camera of photographer Bill Biggart or the gallery of front page headlines from the day after this tragedy. To be in the presence of these artifacts and to see that the expansive wall of visual memories of the day's destruction is so universal that someone (I suppose a random Newseum employee) put a box of tissues aside so people could they can use when everything got too much.

Whatever comes next, it's hard for me to imagine that things are the same or that they are moving to a perfectly poetic place. Near the National Mall, overlooking Congress and the White House down the street, you can easily think about how the Newseum was positioned as a promise. It would never cease to present the unshakable facts of our history, constitution and power to the free press, no matter who occupied those other two buildings or what they wanted to get away with. Apparently it is until the money runs out. I suppose an end that is symbolic of the current state of journalism.

The third version of The Newseum, wherever it may be and whatever it may be, will have a duty to delve deeper into how competing communication tools threaten to act, while creating new opportunities for hearing and voice Citizen journalists thrive. Evidence will still have to be provided of the occasional fallibility of the media (because the story is messy and mistakes can teach us a lot). But do all of this as you continue to resist the nonsense, "The press is the enemy of the people," of those who confuse the role of the Fifth Stand.

The timely reconstruction and restart will of course be a major challenge. Unless a billionaire enters or the nation decides to fund it. We hope that one of these things will happen soon. After all, curious people and those looking for context now need resources like the Newseum more than ever.

