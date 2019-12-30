The closure of automotive plants may be related to the increase in deaths from opioid overdoses, according to a new study

Loading...

An automotive assembly plant that closes in a US county. UU. It has been associated with 85% higher opioid overdose mortality rates among working-age adults in that county after five years, according to a study published Monday in the medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine. "In relation to trends in manufacturing counties where an auto plant did not close, having a plant shutdown meant that its opioid overdose mortality rate was 85% higher after five years than it would have been, and that It was a great number for us, "said Dr. Atheendar Venkataramani, an assistant professor at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, who was the first author of the study." The study is important because it shows that when economic opportunities collapse Not only does it have consequences for people's economic well-being, but it could also negatively affect their health, economic opportunities are important for our health, and as the forces that are changing economic opportunities for people continue to evolve, we have to think on how policies can make people resilient, from a sense of health – to what s negative changes that can occur, and we also have to think about what types of economic policies can really give people the opportunity, which can also strengthen their health. " The study included a database of automotive assembly plants in operation as of 1999, which researchers built using data from industry trade publications, automotive company websites and newspaper articles. The researchers carefully analyzed each plant's location and closing dates. They examined the database at the county level and identified 112 manufacturing counties where the percentages of employed residents who worked in manufacturing were in the top quintile across the country. The counties were mainly in the midwest and south. Twenty-nine of the 112 counties had closures between 1999 and 2016. Researchers also examined opioid overdose mortality rates among adults aged 18 to 65 within those counties using death certificate data between 1999 and 2016. After comparing data , researchers found that throughout the county Opioid overdose deaths increased in each of the first five years after a plant closed in a county and stabilized thereafter. The data suggested that five years after the closure of the plant, opioid overdose mortality rates increased by 8.6 deaths per 100,000 people in a county, representing an increase of 85% compared to counties that did not experience closures, according to the study findings. The researchers also found that the magnitude of that association between plant closures and deaths from opioid overdoses was greater among white men. The study had some limitations, including that it found only an association between plant closure and opioid overdose mortality rates, not a causal relationship. More research is needed to unravel the complexities of the association. In the United States, where it is estimated that more than 130 people die each day as a result of an opioid overdose, deaths from drug, alcohol and suicide overdoses have been termed "deaths of despair," and those deaths have been largely party responsible for the increase in mortality rates among middle-aged white Americans. The economy and other social factors may be playing a role in these deaths, and these factors may include a shortage of stable jobs for people without a university degree. "And when the jobs are simply not there, they sink into depression or that feeling of general despair," said Shannon Monnat, a professor of rural sociology at Penn State University, in 2017. Monnat was not involved in the new study. The increases in these deaths of despair have been so important in recent years that they are the main drivers in reducing American life expectancy. A report published in September by the United States Congress Joi The Economic Committee entitled "Long-term trends in deaths of despair" noted: "Mortality from deaths of despair far exceeds anything seen in the United States since the dawn of the century XX … The recent increase is mainly due to an unprecedented epidemic of drug overdoses. "

