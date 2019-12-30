The CIA has found a way to limit missile gifts to allies

Loading...

LEIPZIG, Germany (Reuters) – The US Central Intelligence Agency has developed a technology to limit the use of anti-aircraft missiles after leaving American hands. Experts believe that the United States could be convinced that this is safe, and more often spread powerful weapons.

The new technology is intended for use with shoulder missiles called "Man-Portable Air-Defense Systems" (MANPADS), the Dutch researcher Jos Wetzels said on Saturday at a cybersecurity conference in Leipzig. Wetzels said the system was laid out in a series of CIA documents published by WikiLeaks in 2017, but the files were mislabeled and had received little public attention to date.

Wetzels said the CIA had developed an "intelligent arms control solution" that would limit the use of missiles "to a specific time and place". The technique known as "geofencing" blocks the use of a device outside of a specific geographical area.

Weapons that are deactivated when they leave the game could be an attractive feature. The highly portable rockets that are delivered to U.S. allies can help win wars, but have often been lost, sold, or given to extremists.

For example, Stinger MANPADS, which is supplied by the United States, is credited with helping Mujahideen rebels in a conflict in the 1980s and 1990s to drive Soviet forces out of Afghanistan. But U.S. officials have since spent billions of dollars trying to remove the missiles from the country and other areas of conflict around the world.

Wetzels said it was unclear whether the CIA's design had ever left the drawing board or where it should have been used, but he noted that the apparent period of development in the document's metadata – 2014 to 2015 – roughly matches the media coverage of that Use of MANPADS with rebels in Syria. Geofencing could have been seen as a way to ensure that the missiles were used on the Syrian battlefield and nowhere else, he said.

The CIA declined to comment.

External experts who have reviewed Wetzels' analysis have found that this is plausible.

NO. Jenzen-Jones, who heads UK ARES intelligence, said geofencing has long been discussed as a protective measure to "bring powerful weapons into the hands of friendly forces operating in high-risk environments."

Wetzels said geofencing is not a panacea because it contains a list of vulnerabilities that insurgents could use to circumvent the restrictions.

"It's not a waterproof solution," he said.

(Reporting by Raphael Satter; editing by Rosalba O & # 39; Brien)

