The change of President Trump's last-minute church meant less security

President Trump's decision to attend a Christmas Eve service at an evangelical church in West Palm Beach, Florida, instead of his usual episcopal church, Bethesda-by-the-Sea, was made on such short notice, the sources said, that security was not as tight as ever.

Trump's visits to Bethesda-by-the-Sea have routinely included "airport-style" metal detectors and security lines. But sources told Page Six that there was no such configuration this time in Family Church.

A source said the Secret Service swept it beforehand.

A church representative did not comment, but noted a tweet from senior pastor Jimmy Scroggins, who greeted Trump and First Lady Melania Trump outside. "The first time I met them," he wrote. “Both were extremely friendly, participated in the entire service and remained until the end. I'm always glad to do a great deal with Jesus!

Sources familiar with Bethesda-by-the-Sea said some parishioners were happy to be free from the hustle and bustle of a presidential visit, but other members were disappointed that they were waiting for Trump.

The rector of the church, Reverend James Harlan, told us: “In Bethesda, our doors are open so that everyone can experience the joy of Christmas and find comfort and hope in God's loving presence. And if not here, we hope everyone finds a community of worship that unleashes the grace of God within. ”

