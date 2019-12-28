The central folding door of the Chevy Avalanche is the best feature found in a single vehicle

Loading...

Photo: Chevrolet

When an automotive company has a good feature in a car, it usually reaches other vehicles. But sometimes, good ideas come and go with just a few examples. I think one of the best, if not the best feature that is only found in a vehicle, is the central folding door in the Chevy Avalanche. It is an excellent feature, with the only drawback that you have to have an avalanche to have it.

It exists in a couple of other vehicles that share the platform, namely the Escalade EXT and the Hummer H2 SUT. Toyota had the bB Open Deck, but for starters it had a microscopic bed. There are also trucks and things similar to trucks that have steps, such as the Subaru Baja, but they are always too small. The entire central door of the avalanche folds, allowing an eight-foot truck platform. When you don't need the bed, the door folds, the seats fold and you can transport five people. It is a full size bed when you need it and a full size cabin when you don't need it. Excellent versatility

Image: Chevrolet

Of course, the folded door eliminates a structural cutting plane, making the truck like a big matchbox. This is probably the reason why you have those giant sail pillars at the front of the bed, and why you have a continuous body instead of the separate cabin and bed that are normally seen in trucks. You need the extra structure to maintain rigidity. But this seems like a problem solved. Now it is a transformer car. Who doesn't want a transformer car?

