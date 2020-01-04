The Celtics survive a deficit of 18 points in 1st place, beat Hawks 109-106

Loading...

Jaylen Brown had 24 points and 10 rebounds to help the Boston Celtics overcome an 18-point deficit in the first quarter against the worst NBA team and beat the Atlanta Hawks 109-106 on Friday night. Marcus Smart started instead of the Kemba Walker plagued by the flu and scored 15 points, adding nine assists and hitting a triple that gave Boston a four-point lead with 43 seconds remaining. Gordon Hayward scored 18 and Enes Kanter had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Trae Young scored 28 points with 10 assists for the Hawks, who beat Orlando on Monday to break a streak of 10 straight losses. But Daniel Theis blocked his potential winner of the game in the last seconds, unleashing a fight for the loose ball that resulted in a brief showdown. Smart and Alex Len received matching technical fouls, then Smart made one of two free throws with 0.3 seconds remaining to freeze the game. EARLY LEADERS John Collins had nine points and six rebounds in the first quarter, when Atlanta opened a 29-11 lead. The Celtics erased almost everything at halftime, scoring the last five points of the first quarter and the first six of the second before heading to the break only 55-53. Hayward hit a triple at the end of the third quarter to give Boston a 82-80 lead. The Hawks never led again, although they had half a dozen chances to do so in the last minutes. OUT OF ACTION Walker was ruled out in the morning with the flu. Collins left the game after crashing into Jayson Tatum trying to block his dump. Both players took time to get up, but Tatum remained in the game and Collins was ruled out by a bruise on his back. The Hawks' guard, Vince Carter, did not play. In his next game, he will become the first person in NBA history to play in four decades. Carter, who turns 43 this month, made his debut with Toronto in 1999. "He and Tom Brady are in a race for many years," said Celtics coach Brad Stevens, who is only three months older than Carter, He said before the game. "I know how I feel after a whole day playing half-court basketball, and I can't imagine doing it at his age." NEXT NEXT: Indiana host on Saturday night. Celtics: Visit the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

