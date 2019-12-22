Loading...

Montreal Canadiens (17-13-6, fifth in the Atlantic Division) against Winnipeg Jets (21-13-2, third in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Monday, 8 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM: The Montreal Canadiens visit Winnipeg after the Jets turned Minnesota 6-0. Connor Hellebuyck secured the net victory for Winnipeg after 31 parades.

The jets have gone 10-7-1 in home games. Winnipeg has an average of only 3.0 penalties per game, the least in the NHL. Nathan Beaulieu leads with an average of 0.4.

The Canadians are 9-5-3 in street games. Montreal have given up 27 Powerplay goals and lost 75.5% of their opponents' chances.

Matchup Monday is the first meeting of the two teams this season.

TOP PERFORMER: Mark Scheifele scored 37 total points, scoring 17 goals and collecting 20 templates for the jets. Blake Wheeler has scored four goals and eight assists for Winnipeg's last 10 games.

Tomas Tatar leads the Canadians with 30 points, scored 13 goals and added 17 assists. Brendan Gallagher has scored 9 points for Montreal in the last 10 games.

LAST 10 MATCHES: Canadiens: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes, scoring 2.2 goals per game with a percentage saving of 0.928.

Jets: 5-4-1, an average of 3.5 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes, while 2.6 goals per game will be retired with a percentage saving of 0.915.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Canadians: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using Data Skrive technology and Sportradar data.

