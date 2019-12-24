The California punk band plays a guerrilla concert at Denny & # 39; s; Green Day pays $ 2,000 for damages

Loading...

Punk is not dead, apparently he is hanging out at a Denny's in California, although the 24-hour restaurant chain is a privileged place for post-concert meetings across the country, a 17-day DIY promoter years. He has attracted a lot of attention after making the decision to quit the division completely, reserving the hardcore punk band of Long Beach, WACKO, to play in a show with sold out tickets at a Denny & # 39; s in Santa Ana last from last week. set – started while the crowd sang the name of the restaurant. An iconic presentation by the band bassist's father followed: "I came for the senior special," he shouted. "They tell me that this special night is WACKO!" An anarchic uproar occurred. The yellow lamps hanging from the ceiling swayed precariously like a sea of ​​unconditional children (which greatly exceeded the capacity of 50 people in the restaurant) stirred and even stirred in the restaurant. One guy in the crowd wears what appears to be a pink baseball helmet with "WACKO" written in Sharpie. A flyer for the program called it "Wacko & # 39; s Restaurant". (The video above has been silenced due to explicit language) Impressive, the set lasted just over 20 minutes, although the other bands on the list, NNN, Ever Dead Babies, Synnikill and Benoit, could not play. "All it took was an initiative," Del Valle told Billboard. He paid a $ 100 deposit to rent the dining room and was surprised that no more questions were asked. A spokesman for Denny & # 39; s told Billboard that the manager assumed he was renting space for a meal, "what is its intended purpose." Ceilin G and a laptop thrown into the mosh pit later, the manager insisted that everyone leave: they called the police. Del Valle said it would help close the program after one last song, adding that the manager was "super nice all the time." Denny & # 39; s then informed him that the damages totaled $ 500, then $ 1,800, and that he could pay them through a cashier's check or money order. "I don't even know what a money order is," he told Billboard. WACKO members quickly created a GoFundMe page to help Del Valle raise money not only for the concert, but also for an after-party he launched by placing a generator under the bridge of a nearby Costco where one of the bands Ever Dead Babies could play that night. The community did not disappoint, nor the members of Green Day, who donated $ 2,000 to support the cause and something else. WACKO shared a screenshot of the donation, asking for additional support from profitable bands and promoters in the mainstream to give back to young adults who help their local scenes thrive. "Take a note of Green Day," they wrote. "It is time that they begin to give back to the cause that brought them all this fame to begin with." WACKO hopes to open a place for all ages in California soon. According to reports, the guerrilla concert was inspired by the pranks of the Houston Live metalcore outfit without, a band that in 2013 presented its set in an abandoned place in the restaurant chain shouting "What the is is up, Denny & # 39 ; s? ”The viral video was part of a festival called“ Grand Slam ”.

Punk is not dead, apparently he is hanging out in a Denny's in California, apparently.

Although the 24-hour restaurant chain is a privileged place for post-concert meetings across the country, a 17-year-old DIY promoter has attracted great attention after making the decision to quit the division altogether, reserving Long Beach Hardcore punk band WACKO will play in a show with sold out tickets at a Denny & # 39; s in Santa Ana last weekend.

The show, the first high school student Bryson Del Valle had presented, began while the crowd sang the name of the restaurant. An iconic presentation by the band bassist's father followed:

"I came for the senior special," he shouted. "They tell me that special night is WACKO!"

An anarchic uproar occurred. The yellow lamps hanging from the ceiling swayed precariously like a sea of ​​unconditional children (which far exceeded the capacity of 50 people in the restaurant) stirred and even surfed in the restaurant. One guy in the crowd is wearing what appears to be a pink baseball helmet with "WACKO" written in Sharpie.

A flyer for the show called it "Wacko & # 39; s Restaurant".





(The previous video has been silenced due to explicit language)

Impressively, the set lasted just over 20 minutes, although the other bands on the list, NNN, Ever Dead Babies, Synnikill and Benoit, could not play.

"All that was needed was some initiative," Del Valle told Billboard. He reportedly paid a $ 100 deposit to rent the dining room and was surprised that no more questions were asked. A spokesman for Denny’s told Billboard that the manager assumed he was renting space for a meal, "which is his intended purpose."

A lamp ripped from the ceiling and a laptop thrown into the well later, the manager insisted that everyone leave: the police had been called. Del Valle said it would help close the program after one last song, adding that the manager was "super nice all the time."

Later, Denny informed him that the damages totaled $ 500, then $ 1,800, and that he could pay them through a cashier's check or money order.

"I don't even know what a money order is," he told Billboard.

WACKO members quickly created a GoFundMe page to help Del Valle raise money not only for the concert, but also for a later party he launched by installing a generator under the bridge of a nearby Costco where one of the bands, Ever Dead babies, he could play that night.

The community did not disappoint, nor did the Green Day members, who donated $ 2,000 to support the cause and something else.

WACKO shared a screenshot of the donation, asking for additional support from profitable bands and promoters in the mainstream to give back to young adults who help their local scenes thrive. "Take a note of Green Day," they wrote. "It is time that they begin to give back to the cause that brought them all this fame to begin with." WACKO hopes to open a store for all ages in California soon.

According to reports, the guerrilla concert was inspired by the pranks of the Houston Live metalcore outfit without, a band that in 2013 presented its set in an abandoned location of the restaurant chain shouting "What's up (expletive), Denny & # 39; yes? " part of a festival called "Grand Slam".

. (tagsToTranslate) dhnd (t) punk rock (t) green day